Construction Watch: 201 Ellicott

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s development at 201 Ellicott is taking its final form. The two-building project is replacing a surface parking lot located between the central library and Metro Transportation Center.
The project includes 201 affordable apartments in a building with five floors along Ellicott Street and seven floors along Oak Street. Steel framing is up for the 20,000 sq.ft. Braymiller’s Market at the corner of Ellicott and Clinton streets.
Braymiller’s Market is expected to be finished first followed by residential portion late this year.
CannonDesign is project architect.