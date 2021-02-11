Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Lights On! Main Street – A Free Outdoor Strolling Art Experience

Together we can dispel the darkness of isolation with solidarity and light.

When was the last time you walked Main Street in downtown Buffalo? With the theaters shuttered during the pandemic, along with many restaurants, and thousands of people working from home, there have not been that many reasons to visit the Theatre District.

Normally, the Theatre District is buzzing with office workers, ice skaters, diners, sports fans, etc. We’ve spent years and years trying to build up downtown, only to be (temporarily) sidelined by covid.

But as we are all well aware, nothing can stop Buffalo’s momentum. Post-pandemic, this city is going to rock.

As restaurants start getting back to business, with 50% capacity (closing at 10pm), the IATSE Local 10 Women’s Committee, has coordinated a special surprise that will be held in tandem with the timed restrictions.

In the meantime, people are getting creative with ways to draw visitors down to the Theatre District, in a socially responsible and safe manner of course.

Theaters may be closed, but the professional arts community welcomes you back to the Theatre District to celebrate the connective power of the arts.

From Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14 (5:00 PM – 10:00 PM each day), the Committee, along with Buffalo Place, Shea’s Buffalo, and the WNY arts community, invites people to attend an outdoor strolling event – “Lights On! Main Street” – where they can enjoy audio/visual installations by local designers, artists, musicians, and stagehands. Think of it as a ‘shout out’ to (and from) the theatre/arts industry, and a ‘thank you’ to its fervent supporters. 

Visitors can find the “illuminating “outdoor art installations along the 700 block of Main Street.

The event is free to attend. Organizers are asking people to observe social distancing and masking.

