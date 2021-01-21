Infilling: Severyn’s Oxford Triangle Developments

Severyn Development has completed two two-family residences at 30 and 34 Horton Place in the Oxford Triangle neighborhood. Each home includes off-street parking and front and rear covered porches. Severyn is planning several other infill projects in the neighborhood west of Main Street near Canisius College.

The first floor features an open kitchen and great room, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, half-bath, and laundry room. The master bedroom, second bedroom, and a full bath are located on the second level. A one-bedroom, one bath apartment is located on the garden level of the house.

The units in 30 Horton Place are already leased. The rent for the two-story unit at 34 Horton is $2,100 and $900 for the garden-level unit.

Severyn is also planning to build a similar home at the southwest corner of Harvard Place and Lafayette Avenue nearby and also at 219 Oxford Avenue. Further east at 1016 Lafayette, the developer is building a two-family home and carriage house. Across the street, two, four-unit residential structures on two side-by-side vacant lots at 1017 and 1021 Lafayette are proposed. The structures include two, front and back, two-story units with two bedrooms each and two one-bedroom apartments garden level apartments.

