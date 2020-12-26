The Grace Millard Knox House is selected for 21st Decorators’ Show House

Fans of the annual Decorators’ Show House will be excited to learn that a former grand residence on historic “Millionaires’ Row” has been selected for the 2021 event. The Grace Millard Knox House, which was purchased by Ross Cellino in June 2020, will soon be “made over” at the hands of numerous local interior designers who will help to transform the 48,000 square foot French Baroque-style address into an up-to-date corporate headquarters for the law firm.

The very first Junior League of Buffalo meeting was held in the living room of the home on June 6, 1919.

The prominent residence, originally built by NYC Architect Charles Pierrepont H. Gilbert between 1915 – 1918, initially served as the home for the widow of Seymour H. Knox, and her three children. Located at 800 Delaware Avenue, along what was once considered one of the most exclusive sets of living accommodations in the country, this particular home remained a residence until 1969, upon which time it transitioned to the Montefiore Club, a private men’s club. In 1978, it became the headquarters for the Computer Task Group (CTG). Now, its newest tenant, Cellino Law, will serve as the caretaker for the former mansion, with the help of the handiwork of The Junior League and its stable of decorators.

To date, the Decorators’ Show House has helped to raise $4.4 million for deserving organizations throughout WNY. In 2019, the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy was the recipient of $215,000, which was dedicated to the completion of a Playground for All ADA accessible playground, located at the top of the sledding hill at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, NY. The project – the only public ADA accessible playground in WNY – is set to be completed in 2021.

Currently, area decorators are invited to a “bidding day” at the Show House on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 to start the process of submitting design proposals for rooms and spaces. Decorators interested in participating may contact Debi Scherer at dscherer68@gmail.com.

The Grace Millard Knox House will be open for public viewing from August 21 through September 18, 2021. A “sneak peek” of the undecorated home will take place on May 8 – 9 and May 15 – 16, 2021. More information on the 2021 Decorators’ Show House is available on the Junior League of Buffalo’s website at www.jlbuffalo.org.

Applications for the grant proceeds of the 21st Decorators’ Show House will to available in 2022.

Sponsors: The Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News

Lead image courtesy The Junior League of Buffalo