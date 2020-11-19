STILL TALKING: Jennifer J. Parker

We asked Jennifer J. Parker, founder of Jackson Parker Communications and Black Capital Network:

“What’s the most important bit of advice that you would give to young entrepreneurs of color?”

“…entrepreneurs are all about the energy and the attitude, and you have to believe you can do it, and part of getting yourself motivated and inspired for success is embracing the history of black entrepreneurs in our country. We can learn from that – we can learn from their path to success. Be open to innovation – everything is changing every day.”

As a public relations professional, Jennifer realizes a major step in starting a business is knowing what makes a business great. Properly marketing a new venture through a strong public relations strategy and thoroughly researching the industry are important bases to promote a new business.

Jennifer also believes building a team of diverse talents is also extremely important in order for a business to be successful.

“In Buffalo, we have to embrace our greatest asset which is diversity…in our community…It goes back to that mental mindstay. Entrepreneurs must believe that they’re accepted, and the community needs to know that success in business is not one color or one gender.”

Jackson Parker Communications Instagram: @jackson.parkerpr

View other videos in the Still Talking series