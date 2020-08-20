Opportunity Knocks: 537 Main Street is a Real Stunner

A significant Main Street building has come up on the market. This stunner at the corner of Main and Genesee is a real showstopper. Not only is the structure in tiptop shape, the street visibility is second to none.

The first floor of 537 Main Street is currently being leased by a new restaurant operation – Graylynn (leased until Jan 2025), a European bistro by the owners of Ballyhoo and Lucky Day.

That in itself is a great asset – one that is clearly visible by anyone walking into the establishment. But the living space above the restaurant is the unexpected showstopper. The sellers, who owned Raclettes Restaurant (before Graylynn), did a bang-up job of building out a dreamy split-level loft apartment (furnished and leased until Feb 2021) that has got to be seen – in person – to be believed.

The swank dwelling is outfitted with just about every modern convenience under the sun, and then some. This place has it all, from a home theater equipped with a projector and 150″ screen. 7.1 surround sound system to… well, check out the listing to see how loaded this place is.

Graylynn is also one of the nicest looking restaurant spaces around, partially due to the incredible bones of the building, not to mention the sophisticated stylings of the establishment.

Whoever scores this building will be sitting pretty. When it comes to layouts and finishings, 537 Main Street is a goldmine.

The 9540 square foot building is being listed by Gurney Becker & Bourne. The asking price is $1,190,000.

Link to Loopnet Listing

Photos by Alexander Harold