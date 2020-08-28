Done Deal: 130 Pearl Sold

An historic building in the Joseph Ellicott Historic District has a new owner. Stewart Title Insurance Company has sold the three-story building located at 130 Pearl Street for $660,000. The buyer was 130 Pearl LLC, registered to architectural and engineering firm Trautman Associates’ address at 37 Franklin Street. CBRE Buffalo was the listing agent.
The 15,000 sq.ft. circa-1920 Stewart Title Building is located between two beauties: the Guaranty Building and the Cathedral Commons apartment building at 128 Pearl Street. Stewart Title moved its downtown office to another downtown landmark, the Ellicott Square Building, one block away.