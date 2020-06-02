Black Soprano Family’s New Music Video, Da Respected Sopranos Freestyle

Rick Hyde and Heem of the Black Soprano Family (BSF) released their latest track Da Respected Sopranos Freestyle on Friday (BR Instagram).

Both Rick Hyde and Heem deliver exceptional freestyled verses on the “Moose Tarantino” produced beat. On the track, the BSF artists rap about their dreams of making millions and how they will hustle to make money by any means necessary.

“When you forced to take the chances, ain’t no pressure too demanding. My goal is make a milli…,” said Rick Hyde.

The video was shot by HiDeph and features scenes of Rick Hyde and Heem rapping surrounded by their BSF entourage and luxury vehicles.

The title of the track is also a reference to the upcoming Black Soprano Family EP Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos that is set to be released later this year.

The music video was released on Benny the Butcher’s YouTube channel through BSF Records and eOne Music and follows last month’s dual music video for Da Mob & Quarantine which featured Benny the Butcher, Rick Hyde, and Heem.

