My Song Is Your Song is a Global Song Swap

In advance of international Make Music Day (June 21), organizers have launched a super fun interactive music matchmaking initiative that pitches musicians and songwriters together to create unique works. The way it works is that people are invited to write song lyrics, and submit them for production. From there, musicians are paired to work together to put the words to music. There are also opportunities for local musicians to turn the lyrics into songs.

“Musicians anywhere register and submit a song they wrote at makemusicday.org/songswap,” said Jonah Udall, Special Projects Manager at Make Music Alliance. “It’s super quick and easy! After May 21st, we’ll pair them up with another artist and they’ll both learn each other’s song. They’ll post videos of the songs on Make Music Day with #mysongisyoursong and we’ll share all the videos online!”

This special invitation is open to musicians and songwriters in cities all over the world. Not only is this an opportunity to write some lyrics and put them to music, it’s also a way to create a collaborative bond with another musician in one’s respective city. There’s nothing to lose here. So why not brush off some of those old lyrics that you have sitting around, or write some new ones, and make sweet music with a new friend?

Registration deadline is May 21, 2020.