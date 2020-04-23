Progress Watch: Seneca One

Work has essentially halted at Seneca One tower but a recent tour of the site shows how far work has progressed to remake the complex into a retail, residential and technology center. The complex will be anchored by M&T Bank’s Tech Hub that will encompass 330,000 sq.ft. on eleven floors. This week Douglas Development signed business software firm Odoo for one floor of space with plans for growth that could see it take an additional two or more floors in the building. They join 42North and SMP Corp. as announced office tenants in the complex.

Two small clubhouses are being constructed on Seneca One’s plaza, one on each side of Main Street along Seneca Street.

Two retail buildings have been constructed on the plaza’s eastern side and 115 apartments are ready for occupancy on the annex buildings’ upper floors.

A one-story, 28,500 sq.ft. addition on the building’s western plaza is being built to create a total of 42,475 sq.ft. of commercial space. The western portion of the basement levels have also been demolished and reconfigured creating 69,120 sq.ft. of new commercial space for M&T Bank along Pearl Street. A new office entrance will be located at Pearl and Upper Terrace.

An addition on the south side of the complex will extend to the sidewalks of Exchange and Washington streets and will be integrated into the South Annex Building. It will also enclose the walkway that connects the building to the elevated walkway over Washington Street. This will allow access to the adjacent parking garage. The first floor basement level will be altered by replacing the concrete slab with a brick and glass façade.

A pedestrian footbridge to connect the new southwestern and southeastern plaza additions across Main Street has also been put into place. The pedestrian bridge has an industrial aesthetic in keeping with the industrial background of the city and echoing the style of the neighboring Canalside area. The bridge will allow for interior pedestrian access between the two new additions without requiring the user to exit to cross Main Street.