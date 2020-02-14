Fresh Look: Tech Hub in Seneca One Tower

Back in June, we posted that M&T Bank would be establishing a new Tech Hub at Seneca One tower, starting with 330,000 square feet. The footprint would allow for 1000 employees to take up occupancy within the space in 2020. That number is expected to hit 1500 within three years.
Now, we’re getting initial glimpses of what the interior space will look like, with working and communal spaces throughout the building, including:
- The Lobby: The main desk and reception at M&T Tech’s office
- Work Zone: Long table, sit-to-stand desk seating in an open air environment to inspire conversation and collaboration
- Town Hall: Communal space with seating, soundproof pods for calls and access to the mezzanine and other work spaces
- Ceremony Space: Open-air ideation space with dry-erase and inspiration boards
According to the M&T Bank Team, “The Tech Hub will be a modern, open floor plan workspace where new talent and new ideas can collide within an ecosystem of innovation, exploration and entrepreneurialism. The shared spaces, huddle rooms and workspaces will benefit teams by sparking collaboration and innovation across practices and skillsets. This layout is similar to what one might see in other top tech cities.”
Along with nearly 7,400 employees in the Buffalo area currently, M&T expected to hire 1,000 technologists over the next three to five years.
“We came to Buffalo to buy a building. What we found was a second home—a place of limitless potential, a people with infinite optimism,” said Douglas Jemal of Douglas Development Corporation, from the BR post back in June. “In M&T Bank, we secured not just a tenant—we found a partner in our vision for this building and for our city; a vision of a building and a city reborn, thriving in the new world. Our greatest achievement will be to bring our shared vision to life in the heart of downtown Buffalo.”
Lead image: Third Floor Lobby