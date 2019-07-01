Buffalo’s History Documented Along Main Street Sidewalks

Not long ago, a buddy of mine sent me some images of historic markers that he had come across along two stretches of Main Street sidewalks. I told him that I was not aware of the markers, but that I would check them out. I went online to the Parkside Community Association’s (PCA) website, and discovered that the 30 markers were put in place in 2012 as part of the PCA’s Main Street Grant. The markers tell the history of the city, as it pertains to the Parkside neighborhood.
The section of Main Street where the markers are found, between Florence Avenue and Leroy Street, is not the most walkable neighborhood in Buffalo, due to the lack of bike lanes – cars really zip along that stretch, which makes it feel like more of a disconnected speedway setting. The City had a chance to add some effective traffic calming elements a few years back when they redid the street, but blew it by installing planted medians.
Although this section of Main Street is not what it could have been, the historic markers are a nice touch – they add a neighborly feel to a part of Main Street that could really use some love.
It is interesting to note that the building in the lead image is for sale – it would be great to see this corner brought back to life. The building was featured in the movie The Natural – learn more.
