Deciphering the Enchanted Landscape of Buffalo Niagara with Franklin LaVoie

We all love Buffalo for different reasons. There’s the waterfront, the architecture, the parks, the four seasons… and then there are the spiritual elements that tie them all together. When it comes to studying an otherworldly Buffalo, shrouded in mystery, traditions, mythology, legends, and lore, there is one person that has a better grasp on Buffalo than most – Franklin LaVoie. LaVoie has dedicated his life to open-mindedly researching WNY as an enchanted landscape, which encompasses the formations of the lands, and people that have inhabited the region, and how the two have interacted with one another, for better or worse.
The story begins 13,000 years ago, with the formation of The Falls. How did Buffalo really get its name? Why was it dubbed ‘The Crossroads’? Why is it called ‘the Queen City on The Lakes’?
LaVoie’s personal anecdotes that form the narrative “Science of Enchanting the Landscape” are not only fascinating, they will change the way that you look at Buffalo, and the world around us. In a day and age when we have a hard time seeing past our cellphones, LaVoie opens mystical doors for us that we never even knew existed.
“Enchanted Landscapes can open portals to higher worlds; and they are found all around the globe. Buffalo-Niagara has one of the most intriguing enchanted landscapes in the world. Learn some of the local myths and legends about dragons, and the first Fire Ceremony. Discover the alchemical symbols hidden in plain sight, on Joseph Ellicott’s Radial Street Grid, and Frederick Law Olmsted’s Integrated Parks System. In the Age of Michael, ancient wisdom traditions are being unveiled to help seekers navigate the shift from the age of Pisces, to the Age of Aquarius. These techniques are the fingerprints of the higher worlds.” – Franklin LaVoie
Deciphering the Enchanted Landscape of Buffalo on the Niagara with Franklin LaVoie
Part One – June 21, 2019, 7PM (see Facebook event) Tickets
Part Two- June 28, 2019, 7PM (see Facebook event) Tickets
Inspiration Point | 483 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222
Sliding scale: $15-$25 each class
Lead image courtesy Franklin LaVoie