Canalside is a Kid’s Paradise – Explore & More Children’s Museum is now OPEN

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum is officially open, bringing with it a new vibrant life to the waterfront. A visit to the museum on Saturday, was a real eye opener. It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying the sights and sounds of the interactive exhibits, which are unique to Buffalo.

The museum is a kid’s paradise – there’s so much to see and do, thanks to four floors (and a rooftop – soon to open) of tantalizing displays. Not to mention that the entire museum is surrounded by water and bridges, which makes the experience even better. Then there’s the Low Bridge Café and the BFLO gift shop, both of which add significant appeal – the adults can eat sushi while enjoying a craft beer, and the kids can eat a burger and a soft drink. Eat inside, or out on one of the patios along the canal. This year round attraction is just what Canalside needed.

Explore & More Children’s Museum teaches families about the Erie Canal, eating healthy, transportation, exercising, sports, etc., as they all relate to Buffalo. I spent some time watching people, young and old, playing around on all four floors, and can happily say that there was not one dud in the house – each of the exhibits was thoughtfully curated in a way that was both visually captivating and thoughtfully stimulating. Kids were going bonkers, and the parents were loving every moment.

The photos of the displays don’t do them justice. You must check this place out for yourself. Yesterday was a proud moment for me – I witnessed Buffalo growing up in a way that I had never seen, only dreamed.