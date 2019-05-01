Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Signs of Things to Come: The Excitement Builds @ Explore & More

The BFLO Store is located on the first floor

In anticipation of the pending opening of the Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, photographer Charlie Abbott headed down to Canalside (The Buffalo Waterfront) to captures some of the exterior imagery. Recently, new signage went up at the site, and an iconic Big Red Tricycle* was hoisted up onto the rooftop.

For the first time, we can see all of the design elements coming together on the building, and it appears as if the interior space is just about ready for action. On Tuesday, April 30, the museum’s annual Power of Play fundraiser was hosted inside the building – the adult only event was the first one held at the site. Currently, Explore & More is booking birthday parties, while preparing to officially open its doors to the public.


Once open (there is no official opening date as of yet), the museum will feature seven educational play zones, all pertaining to the region’s history, geography, culture, agriculture, architecture, athletics, commerce, and innovation.

The following exhibits are located on the second, third and fourth floors.

Explore & More is anticipating to accommodate 250,000 visitors in the first year of operation. The intention is not only to be a museum for children, but a town square for Buffalo, where all families, from all over the region, will gather together to celebrate the unique history of WNY, and the bold new visions that are unfolding.

The 43,000 square foot building houses seven educational play zones across four floors. The exhibits celebrate the power and benefits of play.

Playing TogetherMoving WaterLighting Buffalo's ImaginationFarm to ForkBuilding BuffaloBeing Good NeighborsRooftop TerraceRooftop Terrace

Following is the breakdown, floor by floor, of the museum.

First floor towpath level

 

Low Bridge Café and Gathering Hall

 

Second floor main entrance

    • Admissions desk
    • Coat & locker area

Third Floor

Fourth Floor

    • Temporary exhibit space
    • Conference room

Rooftop Terrace

The new Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum is certainly a site for sore eyes. Wouldn’t it be great to see a number of these types of buildings/amenities added to the district? The building looks great, and provides a bunch of unique offerings. Oh, and we can’t forget that a historic solar-powered carousel is also expected to make an appearance, which will be another big win for Canalside – er – The Buffalo Waterfront.

*Big Red Tricycle was designed and assembled by DV Brown & Associates and the materials for the Big Red Tricycle were provided by McGard LLC and Peter & Rebecca McCauley

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising.

