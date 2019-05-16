Request for Proposals: 2019 Spring Edition Queen City Pop-Up Project

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The City of Buffalo is looking for its next group of entrepreneurs for the Queen City Pop-Up Project. If selected, the entrepreneurs will receive free rent in an incubator space from June 27 to August 30, 2019. The upcoming spring  edition pop-up session is part of the City’s effort to jumpstart new small businesses, while adding new life to downtown Buffalo along Main Street. The current Request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued by Mayor Byron W. Brown, Buﬀalo Urban Development Corporation, Buffalo Place, and Working for Downtown.

Here’s the timeline:

  • RFP Issued: Monday, May 13, 2019
  • Property Open House: Thursday, May 24, 2019 from 4pm – 6pm
  • Deadline for pop-up project application: Monday, June 3, 2019 at 4:00 pm
  • Participant Selection: Week of June 3rd
  • Mandatory Orientation: Date To Be Determined
  • Weekend of June 22, 2019: Winners of Pop-Up initiative move into space

Submit applications no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, June 3, 2019 to: Brandye Merriweather, Vice President – Downtown Development | Buffalo Urban Development Corporation | 95 Perry Street, Suite 404 | Buffalo, N.Y. 14203 | bmerriweather@buffalourbandevelopment.com | Re: Queen City Pop-Up Project

Submissions will be accepted by email, hand delivery, or mail.

To learn more about the RFP, click here.

