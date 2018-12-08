Thin Man Brewery’s Inaugural Christmas Street Party is Today!

If you’re looking for something to do today, that doesn’t involve the stress of fighting the shopping throngs, then we have the perfect way to spend your day. A much more relaxing and enjoyable alternative comes in the form of Thin Man Brewery’s Christmas Street Party. Once again, Thin Man Brewery is closing off their stretch of Elmwood Avenue, located between West Utica and Hodge Avenue. Popping up on Elmwood throughout the day, is what has come to be known as the brewery’s signature street festival, held inside a massive HEATED tent, to hold all of the raucous revelry, rocking music, and signature brews. The brewery will also be in full swing.
Thin Man’s inaugural Christmas Street Party runs all day, starting at 11am and ending around 6pm. The brewery is pulling out all of the stops entertainment-wise. The Allen Degenerates will be playing, which is “formed of the undisputed best musicians in Buffalo, the Allen Degenerates bring the best party songs of all time, in a way that only they can, bringing the best glam era party music of the late 70’s and early 80’s with mega hits by ELO, Bowie, Cheap Trick, Joan Jett, Sweet, Devo, The Runaways, T.Rex, The Cars, and the like.” The band featured Dave Schulz, Joey Dyno-mite Andriaccio, Nelson Starr, Ron LoCurto, Jeff Schaller, Blaise Miranda-Mercedes, and Brian Burd.
Also on the line-up is Aircraft, which “makes its musical home within the overlapping worlds of surf-rock and psychedelia, transmitting melodies that captivate as much as they disorient the minds of those who tune-in.” And kicking things off today will be Tyler Westcott and Banjo Juice Jazz Band, so this really IS a can’t miss showing of some of Buffalo’s best talent.
In addition to the incredible musical roster, there will be games, a hot chocolate bar, photo stations, delicious and festive food specials, and even Santa will be making an appearance. The Thin Man Brewery Christmas Street Party is certainly a not to be missed event today (Saturday, December 8). See you soon, at this inaugural event!
A few VIP tickets remain – they are $70 day off, and include an all access upstairs pass, unlimited food and beer throughout the event and a signature Thin Man Christmas Party Can Glass. General Admission tickets are $20 day of and include your first pour and a signature Thin Man Brewery Christmas Party Can.