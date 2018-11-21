Key Bank Selects Site for New East Side Branch

Key Bank has selected a site for a new branch on the East Side. The full-service branch will be known as KeyBank’s East Delavan Branch and will be located at 756 East Delavan Avenue, near the intersection of Grider Street and East Delavan Avenue. Pending regulatory and governmental approvals, the branch is tentatively set to open in the Spring. The bank will occupy a portion of a former Rite Aid drug store. The balance of the building will be available to additional tenants.
This new branch is part of KeyBank’s five year, $16.5 Billion National Community Benefits Plan. Following KeyCorp’s acquisition of First Niagara Financial Group in 2016, KeyBank pledged to open a new branch in a low-to-moderate income (LMI) census tract in Buffalo to address community concerns about branch presence and access, specifically pertaining to LMI populations.
“We are excited to fulfill the pledge we made to this community to open a new branch on Buffalo’s East Side,” said Gary Quenneville, KeyBank Regional Executive. “The impact of this investment will help boost economic growth and address the needs of the East Delavan neighborhood. We received valuable input from community members and stakeholders that led us to this site and we believe this branch will both serve and energize this area.”
This branch will feature KeyBank’s state-of-the-art layout, similar to existing KeyBank Branch locations at 250 Delaware Avenue and in the Conventus Building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. It will also have drive-up teller and ATM access along with free on-site parking. Plans call for this new KeyBank branch to occupy the front half parcel of the existing building with another, yet-to-be named tenant occupying the remainder of the building.
“We believe the accessibility and visibility of this location will be key to its success,” said Buford Sears, KeyBank Buffalo Region Market President. “It is in an area that will give our clients even better access to a full suite of products and services.”
This new branch and will complement the following six branches that currently serve our clients on Buffalo’s East Side:
• Broadway Market – 1017 Broadway
• Main-Jewett – 2421 Main Street
• Medical Campus – 1001 Main Street
• Bailey Amherst – 3134 Bailey Avenue
• East Clinton – 1989 Clinton Street
• Larkin – 726 Exchange