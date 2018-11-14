Book Launch: Black Rock – A Pictorial History

There’s something going on in Black Rock that is pretty incredible. It’s a movement that is steamrolling and gaining tons of momentum. Coming up later on Buffalo Rising, I will be talking about some fantastic new developments, but first, it’s time to announce that a 15 year project has finally reached completion. It’s the launch of A Pictorial History of Black Rock. This monumental undertaking started when community members such as Caleb Basilico discovered that historic photos of Black Rock were being thrown out, as an older generation of families either moved, or lost a loved one. It was decided that the history of Black Rock needed to be preserved, which is why, 15 years ago, a tireless effort to collect the photos began.
In order to get the hard cover, black and white, 300-page coffee table book to completion, Grant-Amherst Business Association enlisted the help of graphic designer and Amherst Street storeowner, Lætitia Desroches (Atlas Concept Store) to start putting all of the pieces of the puzzle together. This massive undertaking has finally wrapped up, and will culminate with a book unveiling and launch this coming Sunday at Assumption Church, after mass (November 18, noon roll out – 435 Amherst Street).
“The Black Rock Historical Society had been collecting pictures about the neighbor for the last 15 years and I came in at the right time when they were looking for a designer to turn this massive project into a book,” said Desroches. “It took me three months to design, as I had to layout over 600 pictures, 8 essays, and create an index for people to be able to find the history of their families and find the businesses they grew up around. It was a labor of love, working with people who put their hearts and souls into keeping the history of Black Rock alive! I’m having a book launch party at the shop (464 Amherst Street) on Shop Small Saturday (November 24), from 5pm to 9pm, where the book will be for sale – it’s hard cover, with a foil finish and 352 pages. The book is being printed by Keller Printing on Franklin in Buffalo and hand bounded by Quality Bindery right here in Black Rock.”
Atlas Concept Store | 464 Amherst Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 343-0811 | Facebook