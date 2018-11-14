Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Book Launch: Black Rock – A Pictorial History

0 Comments

There’s something going on in Black Rock that is pretty incredible. It’s a movement that is steamrolling and gaining tons of momentum. Coming up later on Buffalo Rising, I will be talking about some fantastic new developments, but first, it’s time to announce that a 15 year project has finally reached completion. It’s the launch of A Pictorial History of Black Rock. This monumental undertaking started when community members such as Caleb Basilico discovered that historic photos of Black Rock were being thrown out, as an older generation of families either moved, or lost a loved one. It was decided that the history of Black Rock needed to be preserved, which is why, 15 years ago, a tireless effort to collect the photos began.

In order to get the hard cover, black and white, 300-page coffee table book to completion, Grant-Amherst Business Association enlisted the help of graphic designer and Amherst Street storeowner, Lætitia Desroches (Atlas Concept Store) to start putting all of the pieces of the puzzle together. This massive undertaking has finally wrapped up, and will culminate with a book unveiling and launch this coming Sunday at Assumption Church, after mass (November 18, noon roll out – 435 Amherst Street). 

The Black Rock Historical Society had been collecting pictures about the neighbor for the last 15 years and I came in at the right time when they were looking for a designer to turn this massive project into a book,” said Desroches. “It took me three months to design, as I had to layout over 600 pictures, 8 essays, and create an index for people to be able to find the history of their families and find the businesses they grew up around. It was a labor of love, working with people who put their hearts and souls into keeping the history of Black Rock alive! I’m having a book launch party at the shop (464 Amherst Street) on Shop Small Saturday (November 24), from 5pm to 9pm, where the book will be for sale – it’s hard cover, with a foil finish and 352 pages. The book is being printed by Keller Printing on Franklin in Buffalo and hand bounded by Quality Bindery right here in Black Rock.”

Atlas Concept Store | 464 Amherst Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 343-0811 |  Facebook

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments