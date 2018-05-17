Homegrown Kitchen Salad Bar & Health Café to open in Bosche Building

Homegrown Kitchen, an East Aurora health food café, is opening a second location on the first floor of the Bosche Lofts – 916 Main Street, directly in the heart of the Medical Campus. This is incredible news for this Allentown neighborhood. The Bosche Building was almost lost to demolition by neglect, which would have been a catastrophe for Main Street (see back story). But instead, the structure was saved, and now it has attracted an outstanding tenant in the form of Homegrown Kitchen, which first opened in EA last year, but has become a crowd favorite in no time.
The restaurant specializes in serving up an array of healthy food options, from bowls and wraps to smoothies and a custom line of juices. The new location will be a welcome addition to this “corner”, and will hopefully help to activate the vacant Red Jacket building’s sprawling commercial spaces next door. Homegrown Kitchen’s EA café looks very nice, and welcoming – if this new location looks anything like the original, this new business will be a neighborhood draw for sure.
Homegrown Kitchen’s EA menu boasts a number of tantalizing selections, including:
- Oh My! Pad Thai! – Romaine, citrus shrimp, zucchini ribbons, red cabbage, carrots, snap peas, toasted almonds and bean sprouts with cilantro, a squeeze of lime and spicy Thai almond dressing.
- Cuban Cashew Bowl – Arugula, spinach, wild rice, avocado, black beans, roasted chicken, red onion, tomato, sweet potato with cilantro, jalapeño and lemon cashew dressing. Available in Bowl and Wrap
- Chunky Monkey smoothie – Banana, chocolate chips, peanut butter & almond milk
There are also soups, salads, a ‘make your own’ option, along with some healthy offerings for kids.
This is the day that many of us have been waiting for. It’s one thing to see a historic building brought back to life, from the brink of disaster… it’s another thing to see the building get leased by a first-rate operation such as this. It’s also interesting to see the influx of healthy food operations coming to downtown Buffalo within the last couple of years. Gone are the days when it was hard to find delicious healthy eats. Hopefully this trend continues to build.