MAP Growing Green – Raising the Roof at #OurFarmhouse

Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) has announced that development progress is looking great over at their new 11,000 square foot farmhouse and Community Food Training & Resource Center. Once complete, the center will feature offices, a commercial kitchen, an education and community resource center, and a computer lab for MAP Youth (young people who work and train at the center).
“Earlier this month the final roofing SIPs were set in place, which was exciting to watch! With the installation of these roof panels the construction crew will now have a weather tight building to work in. This will allow for a number of things to get going, including the installation of the windows, electrical, plumbing, and framing completion.” – MAP Growing Green
- The roofing SIPs have been installed
- The building is being completely wrapped in Tyvex weatherproofing material
- The crew has begun dry-walling the rated interior walls (i.e. the Kitchen), so that they can be furred out for electrical work
- Now that the roof is up the windows are getting installed
- Rough framing of the first and second floor are complete
Along with all of the above ground building amenities, the $2M farmhouse will also have a fully functional basement, with 3,000 square feet of cold and dry storage for produce grown onsite.
This new farmhouse will not only act as a training center, it will also help to provide low income neighborhoods (facing health issues associated with food deserts) with wholesome fresh produce that is grown and preserved at the neighborhood farming compound.
MAP’s Farmhouse will provide:
- Employment, training, and leadership opportunities for youth
- Increased access for city residents to healthy and locally grown food
- A state-of-the-art teaching kitchen for cooking classes, nutrition education, and cooperative food prep training
- A meeting and training space designed to facilitate collaboration with community organizations and educational institutions
- A hub for community residents to learn about job opportunities in agriculture, share resources, and communicate with one another
- An interactive resource library with food and nutrition related information
Ultimately, the MAP farmhouse, located at 389 Massachusetts Avenue, will become an epicenter for learning and production. The center will be the first of its kind in Buffalo. It is also on the forefront of national sustainability projects. The farmhouse will ultimately become a source of pride for the entire city, while anchoring itself as a reliable source of healthy food for its residents.
Photos: MAP Growing Green | #OurFarmhouse