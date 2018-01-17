The Spirituality of Niagara Falls – Panel Discussion

Niagara Falls is powerful. It’s captivating, and mesmerizing. It’s a source of inspiration, as well as electricity. Ever since French priest, Father Louis Hennepin, documented The Falls during a 1678 expedition, people from distant lands have been recounting the epic stories, while making pilgrimages to the awesome source of wonder.
When you think about Niagara Falls, what comes to find? The crashing water? The vapor clouds that mist upwards? The 700,000 gallons of water (per second) that cascade over the cliffs?
Aside from the ‘usual suspect’ questions that arise when viewing The Falls, there are other points of interest that might be considered a bit more otherworldly and mystical. Have you ever stopped to think about the spiritual nature of The Falls? The history of The Falls, is steeped with spiritual accounts, legends, and lore, much of which has been passed down throughout the generations. On Saturday, January 20, a set of panelists will discuss the spiritual nature of The Falls. The speakers will help you to understand and appreciate the regional treasure in ways that you might never have considered. The panelists on that day include:
- Exhibiting artist, Thomas Kegler
- Allan Jamieson Sr. of Neto Hatinakwe Onkwehowe
- Niagara University Faculty Dr. Amelia Gallagher, Associate Professor of Religious Studies
- Dr. Paula Kot, Associate Professor of English
- Dr. Jamie Carr, Associate Professor of English (moderator)
This event (2:00 pm – 3:30pm) is free and open to the public. It takes place on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University. No reservations required, but you can call 716-286-8295 with questions.
Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University | 5795 Lewiston Road | Niagara University NY, 14109
Lead image: The brushstrokes of Thomas Kegler