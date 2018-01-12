Mushrooming to Seed Starting – Workshops and Seminars @ Urban Roots

Throughout the winter season, Urban Roots hosts a number of workshops and seminars that help gardeners to stay grounded when their gardens lay dormant. From a workshop on orchids and epiphytes – aka air plants – to a seminar on native plants, Urban Roots is always keeping on top of the latest and greatest gardening trends. And in Buffalo, gardening is super trendy. Following is a breakdown of all of the winter and spring programming activities, held at their garden center – 428 Rhode Island. These workshops and seminars are being hosted in collaboration with Grassroots Gardens. All of the classes are free, unless otherwise noted. You can reserve a space by calling the store (716-362-8982) or emailing info@urbanroots.org.

Sat. Jan 13th @ 2pm – Orchids and Epiphytes (lead image) w/ David Clark. Build your knowledge of the growth habits and care techniques of these wonderfully unusual plants.

Sat. Jan 20th @ 2pm – Vermicomposting w/ Caesandra Seawell. Come learn how to build a worm bin, care for your compost and brew fortified tea for your gardens. THIS CLASS IS FULL

Sat. Jan 27th @ 2pm – Houseplants and Succulents w/ David Clark. Learn best practices for watering, disease and pest management and feeding your plants.

Sat. Feb 3rd @ 3pm – Making Valentines w/ Caesandra Seawell. Make your loved ones a special valentine using antique and modern materials.

Sat. Feb 10th @ 2pm – Native Plants w/ Ken Parker. Renown educator and nurseryman Ken Parker will bring his knowledge and insight on the importance of native plants and their place in our gardens.

Sat. Feb 17th @ 2pm – Seed Starting w/ Richard Price. Teaching this class at Urban Roots now for 11 years, Richard will share his tried and true methods for starting seeds indoors.

Sat. Feb 24th @ 2pm – Fairy Gardens w/ David Clark. Come enter the world of fairies and build your very own Fairy Garden to take home. (fee of $35.00 for supplies and plants)

Sat. March 10th @ 2pm – Veggie Gardening in Containers w/ David Clark. Learn all you need to know to grow and produce large yields of produce from various containers.

Sat. March 31st @ 2pm – Seed Starting w/ Richard Price. If you were unable to make the earlier date here’s your chance to learn from the master!

Sat. April 21st @ 2pm – Mushrooming w/ Richard Price. Learn how to produce delicious mushrooms in your own back yard.

Tues. May 1st @ 6pm – Square Foot Gardening w/ Caesandra Seawell. Gain the knowledge to get the most out of small spaces.

GARDENERS GIVE & TAKE

Come join novice to expert on the following mornings to discuss successes, challenges and general interest of the plant world. Urban Roots will put on the coffee, you bring the discussion. A great way to meet gardeners. No need to sign up, just show up.

Saturdays @ 10am | January 20th | February 3rd & 17th | March 3rd

Urban Roots | 428 Rhode Island | Buffalo NY