‘Tis the Season for a 3-Point Shootout

Do you think you’ve got game when it comes to shooting 3-pointers? If so, then you are welcome to participate in Healthy Buffalo’s annual holiday 3-Point Shootout. Men, women, boys and girls of all ages are invited to attend the event, to try their hand at making the shots with provided regulation 29.5 basketballs. The playing field is set, just like the competitions that you see on TV, where players take turns shooting from designated points along the 3-point line. All skill levels are welcome to join in on the fun on Saturday, December 16, starting at 5:30 pm at the North Buffalo Community Center.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Just $5 to enter with a $100 prize. Wow! Wouldn’t that be perfect at this time of year? Space is limited and this season’s shootout is sure to be explosive. Can Rob Middleton retake the title? Will Dev Marshall defend? Will a newcomer shock them both and walk away with the trophy and the cash? Find out this Saturday. Everyone both young and old is welcome to come and participate,” said Chas Kirsch, founder of Healthy Buffalo.

Existing player registration: $5 per person (does not include jersey)

New player registration: $15 (includes Healthy Buffalo t-shirt) or $20 (includes your choice of Healthy Buffalo reversible game jersey or royal and white All-Star jersey)