Photo Journal: Laker Manitoulin arrives in Buffalo’s historic Old First Ward

2 Comments

Author: Larry Bystran

Reminiscent of the region’s strong Great Lakes maritime heritage, the 663′ freighter Manitoulin arrived in Buffalo’s historic Old First Ward yesterday, with a load of grain bound for the ADM Standard elevator.  

The Canadian-flagged, self-unloading bulk carrier traveled stern-first up the Buffalo River with the help of the tug Washington. 

The downtown picture was taken from the Buffalo River Landing, and the elevator photo was taken from Mutual Riverfront Park, Hamburg and South Streets, near The Barrel Factory and Lakeward Spirits.

