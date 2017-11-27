Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Paving Project Planned for Broadway to include Bike Lanes

A major connector thoroughfare on the East Side is in line for a significant paving project. According to the organization Broadway-Fillmore Alive, Broadway is due for a mill and overlay paving project. What is unique about this particular paving effort is that there is a traffic calming component that would see the stretch of roadway between Oak Street and Fillmore Avenue narrowed from four lanes, with bike lanes. This is great news for Broadway, the Broadway Market, and any other East Side destination that wants to see these types of green enhancements proliferate throughout notoriously neglected neighborhoods. The bike lanes would essentially connect the Broadway Market to Downtown Buffalo.

“The area where there are two travel lanes in each direction would have one travel lane and one bicycle lane in each direction, and a two-way left turn lane, when the project is finished.” – Broadway-Fillmore Alive

In anticipation of the project, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, November 28, at the Broadway Market. Citizens interested in learning more about the project are welcome to attend.

Broadway Market |999 Broadway | 4 and 6 pm | The DOT will be on hand to field questions and listen to comments.

