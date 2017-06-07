Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The 25 Cities Where Millennials Are Moving

Buffalo is ranking high in the category of “cities attracting millennials”, according to a recent article in TIME.

“Millennials (also known as Generation Y) are the demographic cohort following Generation X. There are no precise dates for when this cohort starts or ends; demographers and researchers typically use the early 1980s as starting birth years and the mid-1990s to early 2000s as ending birth years. Millennials, who are generally the children of baby boomers and older Gen Xers, are sometimes referred to as “Echo Boomers” due to a major surge in birth rates in the 1980s and 1990s.” – Wikipedia

TIME’s David Johnson says,”Millennials are moving to America’s cities — and not just the biggest ones. While places like New York City and Los Angeles remain millennial magnets, research from the Urban Land Institute shows that smaller cities, from Virginia Beach, Va., to Riverside, Calif., are actually seeing the most relative growth in their population of 25-to-34-year-olds.”

  • mightyNiagara

    and they continue to fail at contributing to society, wherever they go.

    • eagercolin

      Fuck you.