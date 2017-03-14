Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Game-Changing Project Approved for Jefferson Avenue

A two-building, mixed-use development for Jefferson Avenue in the Masten District was given a favorable review by the Planning Board yesterday.   Sinatra & Company Real Estate, Creative Structures Services, People Inc. and Bellamy Enterprises are teaming up on the $21 million project with Long Associates Architects providing the building designs and site plan coordination.

Each three-story building will contain a mix of affordable and market-rate residential units and commercial space, bringing residents and new businesses to the Jefferson Avenue corridor. They will be located on the west side of Jefferson Avenue, taking up two blocks, bounded on the South by Dodge Street and at the North by Northampton Street.

Both sites offer ample green space and opportunity for strengthened community ties through the integrated patios, allowing residents ample opportunity to interact with the neighborhood. Each building features a distinct look and feel in regards to shape and form, while being tied together through use of similar color schemes and materials.

1140 Jefferson
Directly north to the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, the contemporary buff brick façade of the south building contains details in a warm red paneling (above). The southernmost half of the building features retail space on the first floor.

The design relies on the randomly applied residential patios, which give each area of the building a unique feel, whilst maintaining a consistent design aesthetic. In addition, the ground-floor residential patios at the northern side of the building take advantage of the site’s natural slope, creating a buffer between the sidewalk and the patio floor.

1166 Jefferson
The north building, in contrast, takes on a more traditional appearance, inspired by the main entry gates from the old War Memorial Stadium. This building opts for red brick with buff accent quoins, as well as metal paneling to break up the façade.  Stressing order, the patios occur regularly between column arches for a symmetrical build-out. The commercial spaces take up the majority of the ground floor, with a center entry designated for the residential portion.

There will be a total of eighty-four one and two-bedroom apartment units. The apartments will be marketed as mixed-income units with tenant incomes ranging from $15,000 to approximately $75,000.  Every unit will contain a balcony or patio.

The project will also include approximately 23,000 sq.ft. of flexible first floor commercial space.

“Our intention is not to bring in suburban stores but to provide space for locally-owned businesses that will provide an amenity to the building and community,” said Sinatra & Company Real Estate president Nick Sinatra.

“The development is mixed-use and mixed-income,” said David Pawlik, president of Creative Structures Services, Inc.  “The area is ready for it.  There have been other recently completed projects along Jefferson laying the groundwork for us.  Our market analysis demonstrated a need for not only affordable, quality housing, but workforce housing.  The site is close to the Medical Campus which is already driving housing demand in the area.”

There will be a community room with kitchenette at the main level of each building, centered at the rear courtyards which abut generous green space. Trash rooms with valet trash service, a staff office, onsite laundry facilities, and exercise rooms will also be provided at each building. Both buildings feature facade space for murals (below).

“The Buffalo Arts Commission is working with the community to design the murals,” said Pawlik.

The project received unanimous support from the Planning Board members saying it will “positively change the look of Jefferson Avenue” and a “poster child for future projects.”  The Board could not take formal action until it is reviewed by the Zoning Board however.  Pawlik says the community has embraced the development as well.

“I see it as a catalyst to attract other investment into the neighborhood and along Jefferson Avenue,” said Sinatra. “It is big enough on a scale size to attract others and could be a game changer. It is important that this project has a good outcome because it could be a model for development elsewhere on the east side.”

Work on the project is expected to begin this summer with completion in mid-2018. CSS Construction will serve as general contractor.

“The Medical Campus is the biggest economic driver in Western New York right now,” said Sinatra. “New development can only go two ways- east or north. The city is hot right now, taxes are low, and it is a great time to be investing. There’s also one place with land available to build new. It’s the east side.”

“We are really excited about the positive impacts this will have on the community,” added Pawlik.  “It’s a game-changer.”

  • BeatHarvard

    Nice project, great to see. I have to say though… “tenant incomes ranging from $15,000 to $75,000” is SOME range. That spans from people living in poverty to Buffalo’s upper middle-class. Somewhat shocking that a single project is expected to accommodate such disparate income levels. Interested to see how this pans out.

    • jonny99

      Studies have shown that it is usually not the best practice to segregate housing by income (all high or all low income). For best long term success of a neighborhood it is best to find a healthy mix.

  • millertime486

    84 new units and no parking!! This is going to ruin the neighborhood.

    All kidding aside this is a great project for the area.

  • Alex Morris

    The 5th image from the top (balcony view), shows how important it will be for the City to do a streetscape upgrade along these two blocks of Jefferson coordinated with this project. I hope Sinatra and CSS are lobbying the City hard for it as we speak!

  • Doug Wallis

    should be 4-5 stories other than that its a good thing for the eastside.

  • JSmith37

    It was not formally approved; it was tabled, pending variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals. The maximum lot width that the zoning code allows here is 150′. This is 284′, a very substantial area variance, and it’s uncertain as to whether it is legally appropriate to grant such a substantial variance from the new zoning code.

    I like this project overall, but I think they should split it into multiple buildings in conformance with the code. Smaller buildings are much easier to reuse and promote a more walkable and interesting street.

    Millertime, I know you were joking, but there’s plenty of parking in this project, I think 96 spaces.

    • John

      it’s an (at least partially) publicly funded project. split one building and that adds one more elevator. split both and that’s two more elevators by ADA code. that’s just one additional cost that comes with splitting buildings, reducing if not eliminating the funding chances. in order to attain funding, project is aimed at the apt. numbers, i’m sure. so, they can’t reduce that to reach costs, because that lowers ROI. can’t go up more stories than already presented because of current zoning. so it’s go long rather than tall – much harder to get a variance on height than length. plus, shorter is better in terms of life safety and fitting in with the scale of the neighborhood.

      personally, i wouldn’t mind seeing multiple buildings in a similar style on each site, but i’d rather have them get funded for two nice big buildings than to get denied funding and we just get some drawings of four smaller buildings.

  • No_Illusions

    Just down the street from Tops and one of the nicer Buffalo libraries.

    Just a short drive or brisk walk to the Medical Campus.

  • greenca

    This is one of the projects that the Elmwood people are trying to block. From a post of the Residents of Elmwood Village FB group:

    “Two important variances will be considered at Wednesday’s Zoning Board meeting. One is for a commercial parking lot in the heart of the Elmwood Village (not a permitted use under the Green Code), and the other is for a building on Jefferson Ave. that will be 130′ longer than what is allowed under the code (similar to what Ciminelli is requesting for Reverie). These are the first tests of the Green Code and will set a precedent for future projects. Please speak out to ensure that the Green Code is enforced—these are substantial variances and they must be rejected!”

    This is why these people are so annoying. Yes the parking lot should be denied a variance. This Jefferson Ave project? No way! But of course the Very Special EV people want to force their myopic views upon the rest of the city, and I’m sure they’ll be at the ZBA meeting tomorrow impassionately wailing about this project not being allowed on Jefferson Ave.