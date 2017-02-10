Patina 250: The Art of Brunch

In a short amount of time, Patina 250 has become a tour de force of the restaurant scene in Downtown Buffalo. Not only has it jazzed up the corner of Chippewa and Delaware, it has also brought impeccable culinary delights with service standards that are top notch. Besides the pure aesthetic beauty of the restaurant’s interior, there was a concerted effort to incorporate the work of local artists, all of which were selected by Resource Art. Artists include Sarah Fonzi and Fotini Galanes (see more info below). Depending on the time of day, these works of art enhance the surroundings tremendously, in the subtlest of ways that speak to the dramatic nature of their surroundings.
In the case of Patina 250, the artwork is a statement, just as the food is a statement. Every last bit of detail has been thought through. A lunch or a dinner at the restaurant is delightful, no matter if one sits at the bar to eat, or in the private dining area. There is no bad seat in the house.
In order to up its game, Patina 250 is starting to concentrate on elevating its weekend business. Moving forward, the restaurant will be adding weekend brunch to its line-up, which is heavenly news for brunch lovers all over the region. This is the type of place that was made for brunching. The $35 2-course brunch is prix fixe, and includes an endless P250 Bellini. The menu is built around sharable dishes that include a House-Cured Salmon Board, Cheese Board, and Seasonal Melon, or the beefier Pastrami Hash & Egg, Brioche French Toast, or even The P250 Benedict with jalapeno-jack cheese, cornbread, roesti potato, and Niman Ranch ham along with classic poached eggs and hollandaise. To take it up a Chef Homer Ford has a notch, Chef Homer Ford has full access to a wood-fired grill, which will help to enhance any of the dishes that call for a touch of smoky flavoring.
In addition, for those in need of a quick weekday meal, Patina 250 is launching new business express breakfast and lunch services. Ideal for a power breakfast or lunch appointment, these menus take the stress out of making a deal.
For those that don’t have time for a casual brunch, Patina 250 is also rolling out a business breakfast. The complete breakfast includes a main course, coffee or tea, fresh juice, toast and choice of roasted tomatoes or breakfast potatoes, applewood-smoked bacon or turkey sausage, priced from $12-$17. These breakfasts are sure to be a big hit for anyone who doesn’t have the time to delve into brunch antics, yet still wants to be treated to the finer things in life… like Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Scramble, and a selection of smoothies.
It’s time to bring on the brunch at Patina 250. Come eat delectable brunch food, surrounded by works of art by some of the most talented hands in the area.
Patina 250 is located at 250 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202. It is now open for à la carte breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Westin valet service is complimentary, available to all Patina 250 guests. Tel: 716-290-0600.
Reservations and menus are available at www.patina250.com.
Photos: Daniel Krieger