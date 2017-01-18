Queen City Roller Girls 2017 Season Opener

Fans of the Queen City Roller Girls will be happy to learn that this coming Friday is the home opener at RiverWorks. The bout will feature the 2016 Queen City Cup Champions, the Devil Dollies going up against the Alley Kats (2016 runner-up).

If you paid attention to last year’s season, then you know that this is going to be a big bout. Devil Dollies conquered the Alley Kats in the last bout of the 2016 season, securing the team’s first cup since 2011. Now the Alley Kats are out for revenge, and the 2016 Queen City Cup Champions are riding a wave of fame and fortune that they hope to extend into 2017.

The Queen City Roller Girls (QCRG) have had their home in WNY for ten years and are entering their 11th season.

“The Dollies feel honored to play in our 2nd straight season opener,” says Dollies head coach, Mr. Murph. “We can’t wait to get out and play in front of that electric crowd at Riverworks and begin our push for back to back QCRG Championships.”

Queen City Roller Girls 11th season opener at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 20 at Buffalo Riverworks.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at www.qcrg.net/tickets. $15 will get you in the door and $20 will get you prime-time seating. So grab your family and friends and be sure to head out to Riverworks on January 20 to see what is sure to be a great season opener.

The 2017 will be their third season at Buffalo Riverworks. QCRG has five teams: The internationally ranked (#27) Lake Effect Furies, the B-level travel team the Subzero Sirens and three house teams: the Alley Kats, the Devil Dollies and the Suicidal Saucies. With over 70 skaters ranging in ages from 19 to 50. QCRG is an all-volunteer run organization supporting WNY charities at every game.

QCRG is a member of the Womens Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) which has over 1000 member leagues on every continent in the world. Roller derby is one of the fastest growing sports in the world as well as one of two full contact sports for women (the other one is rugby).