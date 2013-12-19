Bureau: Made to Measure on Elmwood

If you’ve been looking for the quintessential men’s clothing boutique in Buffalo, you might want to take a stroll into Bureau, Elmwood Avenue’s stunning ‘made to measure’ approach to making over any guy who can appreciate the finer threads in life. Although Bureau is certainly not a clothing emporium (the business is pleasantly stripped down), a closer look at the offerings opens up a world of fabrics, silhouettes and overall aesthetics that will bring a grin to the face of any gentlemen who has been in search of the ultimate affordable custom suit. Bureau is Buffalo’s refined suit and accessories boutique that many of us have been waiting for.

The owners behind Bureau are Joseph Stocker (lead photo right), Jon Eisenberg (lead photo left), Cameron Rector and David Mitchell (of Weimar Adventure Club). These four partners make a formidable presence in the local men’s fashion scene, and have brought a brick and mortar suit-to-cuffs concept that should not be overlooked.

The formations of Bureau began a few years back when Stocker, who at the time was in the music business, came across sounds of Serge Gainsbourg. Along with the music, he couldn’t get over the way Gainsbourg dressed… a put-together signature look that was equally as impressive as his songs. “Before that, I looked to Rock ‘n Roll for fashion trends,” said Stocker. “Once I realized that there was another look that spoke to me, I began to go down a road that ultimately led me to establishing a by-appointment business called Ars Sartoria. I learned the technical elements, the terms… essentially how to talk the talk with manufacturers all over the world. I knew that Jon was interested in the same sort of styles, and we decided that Buffalo was in need of a menswear hub. We began to dabble in on-line sales, and that is the formation of what you are seeing right now.”

At Bureau there’s a lot more than “seeing is believing”. In order to get a true taste of the presentation, you need to be able to feel the fabrics, be one with the space (designed by Mitchell), and let the surrounding sense of style speak to you. “We liked the idea of a cozy and comfortable shopping experience,” Eisenberg mentioned. “We were sick of the standard approach that was out there. It’s too much sensory overload. This is the exact opposite. Here we will get to know the customer on a personal level in a laid back atmosphere that is designed to be relaxing and comfortable. We listen to what the client is looking for and introduce him to a world of choices that he might not know exists, from manufacturers in London, New York and Hong Kong.”

If you think that in order to purchase a made to measure suit, you have to refinance your mortgage, then you’ve been browsing the wrong places. At Bureau you can find two piece suits that start at $650, and you won’t be sacrificing quality either. “I look at it this way,” Stocker shared with me. “Most people are happy owning a BMW – it’s a great car no matter the model. There are a select few who actually know what’s under the hood. We can outfit a guy with a beautiful made to measure suit that will impress anyone… if he wants a few more bells and whistles, then he can get those too. That’s up to him. Either way he’s walking out of here with a fine suit.”

To learn more about the process of acquiring a suit from Bureau, stop on in and talk to the fellas. In 45 minutes they can have you fitted for your first suit, or if you’re looking for a custom shirt they can do that too (for $100!). Accessories from knit ties to vintage cufflinks are also available, as are scarves and pocket squares. With virtually unlimited patterns and materials to choose from, the young team at Bureau can easily guide you through a process that is both relaxing and reassuring. Best of all, we can look forward to seeing more and more of these distinctive made to measure creations out on the town in Buffalo – something that will be refreshing for the ladies, and the guys who will be asking for additional information on where to find the outstanding suits and accessories.

Bureau – Facebook

830 Elmwood Ave,

Buffalo, New York 14222

(716) 259-8141

Bureau photos: Shawna Stanley. The Floral promo image was shot by David Mitchell (Weimar Adventure Club).

“Our goal is to create modern, functional yet elegant clothing utilizing tradtional tailoring techniques. Everything is designed from the ground up based on occasion and your specific needs. When designing your garment, body type, budget and lifestyle are the main points of guidance. However, form, function, balance & proportion lay the foundation for all of our garments.

“We long for simpler times when a man would build his wardrobe piece by piece, paying close attention to the function of the garment rather than what was “in style” or trending to the times. We believe fashion is temporary, tailoring is permanent.

“We prefer to speak in the details. Whether it be a simple monogram, a vibrant jacket lining or hand sewn button holes, it’s all about building something of your own. Our endless pursuit for creating and collaborating is what drives us everyday. With tailoring, its a constant development and growth process between the client and their tailor that happens over time. For us patience is not just a virtue, it is our vice.” -Bureau