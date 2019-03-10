Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Alliance Kick-Off @ EXPO

0 Comments

On Wednesday, March 13, The Music Industry Alliance will be hosting its big kick-off. The event will now take place at EXPO Market due to the incredible response, since first announcing its charge. The Music Industry Alliance is an effort to bring the entire WNY music industry together, to teach, learn, promote, and strengthen the bonds between musicians, songwriters, students, hobbyists, sound engineers, venue owners, suppliers, educators, and fans. 

Recently, there was a call for a stronger, and more formal unity between members of the music industry and its supporters. That call has now been answered, thanks to the efforts of Music is Art, which is the driving force behind the effort.

Buffalo has a thriving music scene. But so do other cities. And some other cities have managed to strengthen their industries by coalescing around the individual components. By strengthening the bonds between the various entities, a higher cause presents itself in the form of a more structured federation, league… or alliance.

Come join The Alliance at EXPO, and learn about the future of the music industry in Buffalo.

Alliance Kick-Off @ EXPO Market

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

6 PM – 8 PM

Expo Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments