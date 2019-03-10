On Wednesday, March 13, The Music Industry Alliance will be hosting its big kick-off. The event will now take place at EXPO Market due to the incredible response, since first announcing its charge. The Music Industry Alliance is an effort to bring the entire WNY music industry together, to teach, learn, promote, and strengthen the bonds between musicians, songwriters, students, hobbyists, sound engineers, venue owners, suppliers, educators, and fans.
Recently, there was a call for a stronger, and more formal unity between members of the music industry and its supporters. That call has now been answered, thanks to the efforts of Music is Art, which is the driving force behind the effort.
Buffalo has a thriving music scene. But so do other cities. And some other cities have managed to strengthen their industries by coalescing around the individual components. By strengthening the bonds between the various entities, a higher cause presents itself in the form of a more structured federation, league… or alliance.
Come join The Alliance at EXPO, and learn about the future of the music industry in Buffalo.
Alliance Kick-Off @ EXPO Market
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
6 PM – 8 PM