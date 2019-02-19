A little over a week ago, Buffalo Rising music writer Elias Benavides wrote a reply to Jeff Miers’ piece in the Buffalo News that posed the question about how Buffalo might retain more of its musicians. A number of cities have risen up as top notch music landscapes, where musicians go to realize their aspirations. While Buffalo has a great music scene, it just can’t compete with some of the heavyweights. At the time, I asked Elias if there was any sort of music consortium in Buffalo – something like an alliance, where venues, studios, musicians, etc. could collaborate with one another.

Incredibly, a short time after the articles ran, Music is Art announced that is it starting a new initiative known as The Music Industry Alliance. The purpose of the Alliance is to weave a web throughout all components of Buffalo’s music industry to “educate, collaborate, and strengthen” the individual parts, while forming a strong, music-minded coalition.

The idea behind the Alliance came from feedback from the Music is Art festival. People in the music industry love the festival, and what it stands for, but it only comes around once a year. Therefore, MiA decided that it needed to forge more of a year round movement.

“We want to create that experience the other 364 days a year, not just at our annual Festival,” explained Tracy Fletcher, executive director of Music is Art.

The Music Industry Alliance is a membership based program. For only $60 annually ($20 annually for students) members will meet monthly and have access to:

Community

Education

Insights & Highlights

Tools & Boards

Promotions & Discounts

Mentor programs

This is a crucial starting point that will help to fuel positive advancements in the music industry for years to come. On Wednesday, March 13, at 6pm, Music is Art will be hosting an informational kick-off, where everyone from the all walks of music life will will be able to learn more about the initiative, while giving their feedback and input. The event will be held at the Market Arcade Community Room at 617 Main Street, Buffalo.

“We want local professionals, students, hobbyists, sound engineers, venue owners, suppliers, educators, and fans of local music to help us chart the course for The Alliance by telling us what topics they are most interested in, what questions they need answers to, and how they see a strong group of passionate people making a difference in our community.” – Music is Art

