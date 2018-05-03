Marble + Rye, Butter Block & Remedy House Team Up for Brunch

Sited at Marble + Rye’s sunny space on Genesee Street, the brunch is a team effort between the popular three-year-old restaurant and two other prominent local food and drink businesses that share a common vision and aesthetic: Butter Block, a pop-up patisserie famous for its nostalgia-inducing homemade “Pop Tarts,” and Remedy House, a European-inspired café hailing from the Five Points neighborhood.
At brunch, each participant comes together to play to its morning strengths. Marble + Rye provides the physical space and helms the cocktail and beer programs, Butter Block has ownership over all things edible, and Remedy House manages the iced and hot coffee and espresso program.
The concise, elegant food menu leans more French than American, which is to say it is anchored by pastry and characterized by a simplicity that relies on the exceptional quality of its foundational ingredients.
Guests can opt for the likes of a very good (some might even say “Best Ever”) ham and cheese croissant ($8), local yogurt panna cotta with fruit and quinoa granola ($9), and a hulking, wood-fired loaf of focaccia enlivened by a rotating cast of savory toppings ($13). A 17-dollar board of split mini croissants served with a choice of accoutrements (French butter, smoked salmon, fruit preserves, quark, lemon curd, and prosciutto among them) is designed for sharing, while a glass-fronted case of assorted baked goods like monkey bread and kouign amann supplies guests with a sweet finish, to stay or to go.
The collaborative brunch is slated for a 12-week stint that ends June 24, so don’t sleep on the opportunity. Just be sure to plan ahead, as reservations are not accepted.
Brunch at Marble + Rye | 112 Genesee Street | Buffalo NY
Sundays through June 24
10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
No reservations