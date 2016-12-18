A Vegan Fantasy Chocolate Experience on Elmwood

Lacy and Tim Christ have opened their dream chocolate shop on Elmwood Avenue (see back story). If you’re wondering why someone would open another chocolate shop on the street, they have a darn good reason. Thinking Elvish Fantasy Chocolate is a vegan chocolate shop, dedicated to those who love animals and the planet. Yesterday was their first day in business on Elmwood. Lacy and Tim said that their store was overrun by vegans who couldn’t get enough of their chocolate treats. “They are so excited to have us here,” said Lacy. “Between the Horsefeathers Winter Market and our new Elmwood location, we sold over half of our merchandise.”

As I waited in a short line to view the display case of chocolates, Tim offered me a couple of samples to try. I must say that it’s fine chocolate – I was very surprised that it was vegan. He also served me a sample of the cold brewed cacao, which tasted like a chocolate tea – very soothing. Tim told me that they are able make a fresh cup of cocoa using any one of the chocolates in the candy case. I thought that that was pretty ingenious. What a great hook to bring customers in on a cold winter’s day. “Eventually, we will have special events with wine and liquor pairings,” Tim told me. “We also want to get a full liquor license at some point, for more of a sit-down café environment with some specialty food. There is a huge patio in back that we would like to use.”

To top it off, I tried a tiny sample (almost a crumb) of the vegan sponge candy, but it was so small that I couldn’t tell much about it. Apparently the sponge candy had been the first to go, as customers swept it all up earlier on in the day. The pistachio chocolate was also out of stock, as were a few other selections.

As I waited for my order of chocolate, Lacy asked me if I knew how to juggle, and I responded that I did. So she challenged me to a juggling duel. She told me that if I could beat her in juggling, that I would win a gift pack of chocolate. She said that she had been challenging customers throughout the day. I soon learned that I was the first to accept the challenge. A moment later we were both juggling behind the counter. It had been a long time since I had juggled, so I was sure that I would lose to Lacy. In the end, I was lucky enough to beat her because her mind was probably on the business, where mine was on winning chocolate.

It’s easy to tell that Lacy and Tim love what they do. While I was there, they engaged every person that walked through their door. Their friendliness might have something to do with the mystical elven fantasy world that is part of their chemical make-up, or it could be a part of their desire to live by their mantra:

“Love people, sustain the earth, enjoy great chocolate.”

In any case, Lacy and Tim have brought a magical new culinary offering to the Elmwood Village, which is already making waves in the vegan community and beyond.

Thinking Elvish Fantasy Chocolate | 423 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222 | (716) 242-1919 | Facebook