A Vegan Fantasy Chocolate Experience on Elmwood

27 Comments

Lacy and Tim Christ have opened their dream chocolate shop on Elmwood Avenue (see back story). If you’re wondering why someone would open another chocolate shop on the street, they have a darn good reason. Thinking Elvish Fantasy Chocolate is a vegan chocolate shop, dedicated to those who love animals and the planet. Yesterday was their first day in business on Elmwood. Lacy and Tim said that their store was overrun by vegans who couldn’t get enough of their chocolate treats. “They are so excited to have us here,” said Lacy. “Between the Horsefeathers Winter Market and our new Elmwood location, we sold over half of our merchandise.”

As I waited in a short line to view the display case of chocolates, Tim offered me a couple of samples to try. I must say that it’s fine chocolate – I was very surprised that it was vegan. He also served me a sample of the cold brewed cacao, which tasted like a chocolate tea – very soothing. Tim told me that they are able make a fresh cup of cocoa using any one of the chocolates in the candy case. I thought that that was pretty ingenious. What a great hook to bring customers in on a cold winter’s day. “Eventually, we will have special events with wine and liquor pairings,” Tim told me. “We also want to get a full liquor license at some point, for more of a sit-down café environment with some specialty food. There is a huge patio in back that we would like to use.”

To top it off, I tried a tiny sample (almost a crumb) of the vegan sponge candy, but it was so small that I couldn’t tell much about it. Apparently the sponge candy had been the first to go, as customers swept it all up earlier on in the day. The pistachio chocolate was also out of stock, as were a few other selections.

As I waited for my order of chocolate, Lacy asked me if I knew how to juggle, and I responded that I did. So she challenged me to a juggling duel. She told me that if I could beat her in juggling, that I would win a gift pack of chocolate. She said that she had been challenging customers throughout the day. I soon learned that I was the first to accept the challenge. A moment later we were both juggling behind the counter. It had been a long time since I had juggled, so I was sure that I would lose to Lacy. In the end, I was lucky enough to beat her because her mind was probably on the business, where mine was on winning chocolate.

It’s easy to tell that Lacy and Tim love what they do. While I was there, they engaged every person that walked through their door. Their friendliness might have something to do with the mystical elven fantasy world that is part of their chemical make-up, or it could be a part of their desire to live by their mantra:

“Love people, sustain the earth, enjoy great chocolate.”

In any case, Lacy and Tim have brought a magical new culinary offering to the Elmwood Village, which is already making waves in the vegan community and beyond.

Thinking Elvish Fantasy Chocolate | 423 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222 | (716) 242-1919 | Facebook

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

  • Scajaquadacrick

    The 85% dark chocolate is awesome. If you’re a fan of super dark chocolate, you need this in your life.

  • paulartois

    I wish them well, but the value proposition doesn’t sound too promising.

    It’s in a low-foot-traffic part of Elmwood with high rents. Coupled with the fact that Buffalo has long winters (which further reduces the foot traffic several months of the year), and the fact the product is somewhat undifferentiated, medium-margin and subculture-themed, it doesn’t sound like the business idea will survive more than a year without a major pivot. Not to be a debbie downer, I’ve seen so many businesses with better business plans close down on that part of Elmwood. I think that corner needs some real commercial rethinking to increase vibrancy in this neighborhood.

    • Mytwocents

      So what’s your pitch then? You have a business plan for that corner? Something you might want to invest in when this shop closes up and the landlord is looking for a new tenant?

      • paulartois

        I don’t have a business plan for that corner of Elmwood, but I think we need more thoughtful ideas for businesses that involve some directed trial-and-error and learning. I’ve worked in the startup world where the infant mortality rate is over 90%. Over time the industry figured out a few basic principles to increase survivorship.

        Part of that starts with recognizing the strengths and weaknesses of that location. Serendipitous foot traffic is low and seasonal – so don’t design a business that is dependent on foot traffic. Rents are high – so you need a business that benefits from having a retail brick-and-mortar presence, else why set up shop on Elmwood at all? (there are cheaper locations in the city). That helps to narrow down the classes of businesses that are feasible. The square footage is small, so you can’t have bulky inventory.

        My hunch is a business that will survive there will probably be one that is omnichannel and resilient to low foot-traffic.

        It should probably have a focus on online mail-order, but also have product(s) that are tactile. It should also have a sufficiently differentiated product that you cannot get elsewhere for cheaper.

        Another thing that businesses are discovering from their data is that returns are maximized when online stores drive traffic to the retail stores. This was covered in HBR’s July issue. Amazon is trying this strategy with their brick-and-mortar shop.
        https://hbr.org/2016/07/how-to-make-the-most-of-omnichannel-retailing

        An example of this is high-end shoe retailing (not saying that is the kind of business that ought to be be set up here – it might not work in Elmwood). I buy most of my shoes online, but when you’re talking about higher end shoes like Allen Edmonds, the fit parameters are more complicated than just a number (you have to fit the instep, find the right last type, and the sizing varies with material softness etc.). It’s easier to just go to a store for a fitting.

        The fact is, lots of mistakes have been made in that corner of Elmwood, but there hasn’t been a lot of learning done. Don’t waste your mistakes.

        • OldFirstWard

          “so don’t design a business that is dependent on foot traffic. Rents are high – so you need a business that benefits from having a retail brick-and-mortar presence, else why set up shop on Elmwood at all?”

          Interesting, I’ve always felt this way about D’Avolio Olive Oils. Here you have a retailer with outlets in the highest rent areas of every part of WNY selling a very exclusive product. Stores on Elmwood, Factory Outlet Mall, Transit Rd., Main St. in Clarence and Williamsville, Lewiston etc…yet I never see a heavy volume of shoppers and quite often nobody there. Still, they survive and I find that both amazing and curious.

    • Matt Marcinkiewicz

      Yeah, I’d have to agree with this assessment

  • Rational Thought

    Veganism is something practiced by people with low intellect.

    • Dan_Blather

      M’lady …

      * tips fedora *

    • Scajaquadacrick

      It is the position of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics that appropriately planned vegetarian, including vegan, diets are healthful, nutritionally adequate and may provide health benefits for the prevention and treatment of certain diseases. These diets are appropriate for all stages of the life cycle, including pregnancy, lactation, infancy, childhood, adolescence, older adulthood and for athletes. Plant-based diets are more environmentally sustainable than diets rich in animal products because they use fewer natural resources and are associated with much less environmental damage. Vegetarians and vegans are at reduced risk of certain health conditions, including ischemic heart disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, certain types of cancer, and obesity. Low intake of saturated fat and high intakes of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, soy products, nuts, and seeds (all rich in fiber and phytochemicals) are characteristics of vegetarian and vegan diets that produce lower total and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels and better serum glucose control. These factors contribute to reduction of chronic disease. Vegans need reliable sources of vitamin B-12, such as fortified foods or supplements.

      http://www.eatrightpro.org/resource/practice/position-and-practice-papers/position-papers/vegetarian-diets

      You’re right. It doesn’t take a genius to realize that it’s a way better way to live.

      • Mytwocents

        You sound like that one stoner at the party that can’t stop arguing about all of the benefits/reasons to legalize marijuana. We get it.

        • Scajaquadacrick

          You mean the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics–United States’ largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, which represents over 100,000 credentialed practitioners holding undergraduate and advanced degrees in nutrition and dietetics–sounds like that one stoner at the party that can’t stop arguing about all of the benefits/reasons to legalize marijuana.

          Their words, not mine.

          • Mytwocents

            You’re doing it again.

          • Scajaquadacrick

            My two cents. Deal with it.

          • Wise Profit

            You mean the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, which relies on sponsorships from major players in the food industry to continue operations?

            A 1995 report noted the Academy received funding from companies like McDonald’s, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Sara Lee, Abbott Nutrition, General Mills, Kellogg’s, Mars, McNeil Nutritionals, SOYJOY, Truvia, Unilever, and The Sugar Association as corporate sponsorship.[21] The Academy also partners with ConAgra Foods, which produces Orville Redenbacker, Slim Jims, Hunt’s Ketchup, SnackPacks, and Hebrew National hot dogs, to maintain the American Dietetic Association/ConAgra Foods Home Food Safety…It’s in Your Hands program.[53] Additionally, the Academy earns revenue from corporations by selling space at its booth during conventions, doing this for soft drinks and candy makers.[21][54]

            In March 2015, Academy had endorsed Kraft Singles cheese product with the ‘Kids Eat Right’ label. Due to negative publicity,[62] they entered into negotiations with Kraft to cancel this endorsement.[63]

            A 2011 survey found that 80% of Academy members are critical of the Academy’s position. They believe that the Academy is endorsing corporate sponsors and their products when it allows their sponsorship.[61]

            Yeah I want to take dietary advice from a group who is backed by the makers of the Big Mac, Slim Jims, Snack Packs and Mars candy bars and whose members don’t agree with the position of the very organization they are in!!!!!
            If you want to lap up like a dog whatever BS is spoon fed to you go right ahead.

          • Scajaquadacrick

            You haven’t highlighted anything that shows undue influence that would make the Academy release such a pro-vegan stance. Feel free to show me that smoking gun. What I see is that, an organization awash in corporate dollars, still couldn’t ignore the fact that a well-planned vegan diet is healthful and more environmentally sustainable than a diet rich in the animal products hawked by their corporate backers.

            I agree that this organization should not be taking money from the very corporations that are making Americans fatter, sicker, and shorter-lived.

            Thanks for calling me a dog that eats sh*t, though. That was necessary.

    • OldFirstWard

      So is texting and driving.

    • BlackRockLifer

      Evidence of your ridiculous claim? Of course not, just trolling.

  • Wise Profit

    “is a vegan chocolate shop, dedicated to those who love animals and the planet.”
    Do they love the unsustainable cocoa farming practices in Ghana that help supply them with their profits? I wonder if they’re concerned about the reports of child labor being used to harvest the cocoa?
    But no, you’re right Newell, these folks are better than us evil animal hating and planet destroying people who eat meat.

    • eagercolin

      You’re obviously very secure in your decision to eat meat. I can tell by the way you took an innocuous article as a personal attack.

      • Mytwocents

        I think it’s more of a stab at those who parade their veganism around on their high horses, while they continue to just feed the machine in other ways. I’d guess that most people outside of the Elmwood Village would find his post funny. I certainly did.

      • Wise Profit

        Nah I just dislike Newell’s constant hints to readers that certain lifestyles make someone better than others. Hence he is compelled to remind all readers that a vegan chocolate shop puts the planet and animals first, as if to say only vegans do that. So I found a simple fact showing the dark side of cocoa production. Nobody, even vegans, are perfect.

        • eagercolin

          Certain lifestyles do make people better than others. Not everything is equally good.

    • Lacy L. Christ

      Hi there. I’m one of the owners of the shop, and all of our cacao is sourced Fair Trade from Peru. We do not support what is happening on cacao farms in Ghana. This is part of why our motto says “Love People.” We do not think of people as evil for whatever food choices they make! All of us are on our own journey, and deserve to travel it without judgements.

