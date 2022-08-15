Playground Breaking: The Elmwood Village Playground

Every neighborhood needs a good children’s playground. Sometimes urban playgrounds in the heart of commercial districts can be anchors for neighborhoods. They are places where families meet, to relax, have fun, and talk about life. Similar to the way that coffee shops have become synonymous with vibrant neighborhoods, so too have thoughtful playgrounds.

The playground, designed by KOMPAN Playgrounds, will include an obstacle course, an elevated playhouse with a slide and an accessible staircase, and a number of ground level activities for younger children

For the last couple of years, we have been patiently awaiting the arrival of a key playground on Elmwood Avenue, in the heart of the Elmwood Village. The delay is said to be due to the pandemic, and problems with the supply chain. But now things are back on track – the playground at the Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church will be completed next week.

Earlier today, a groundbreaking was held, to commemorate the future of the physical, cognitive, creative, and social play site, which is being funded by a $100,000 state grant secured by Senator Ryan and a $25,000 grant provided by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. A $10,000 private donation by Buffalo residents Brendan and Julia Spitz and additional community fundraising coordinated by the Elmwood Village Association made up the remainder of the project’s funding.

All of the playground equipment is designed to improve physical, cognitive, creative, and social development, and will sit on a rubber surface that features several activities for imaginative play

Senator Sean Ryan said, “After facing some unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic, we are excited to finally get this project to the finish line. When this playground is installed next week, families in the Elmwood Village will have a new, walkable community gathering place where kids can get some fresh air and exercise. A special thank you goes out to our community partners and donors, whose generosity made this project possible.”

“Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church is proud to donate the space for this gift to our community. Our children are true gifts and our congregation felt this was a project that would promote fellowship of all those who live within the Elmwood Village,” said Jamie Owens, Pastor, Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church. “We hope the residents of this community find as much joy on this playground as we have felt bringing it to them. Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church would like to thank all who supported us in this blessed addition to Elmwood Avenue.”

Jessie Fisher, Executive Director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara, added, “Historic neighborhoods are about more than just buildings; they are about all of the places and spaces that make up the fabric of community life. We were proud to support one of the largest National Register districts in New York State by assisting in building this space for local families to come and enjoy.”

Lead image: New York State Senator Sean Ryan joined community stakeholders and representatives from the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and Preservation Buffalo Niagara to break ground on a new playground in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village.