This Week In Litter: The 2022 Junior Impact Team Gets Busy Cleaning Up The 33

A clean neighborhood is a sign of a prideful neighborhood. One of the easiest ways to demonstrate that people care for their homes and their streets, is to keep them tidy. Unfortunately, there are more litter bugs that ever these days, as people throw their trash out of their car windows, or drop the trash on lawns as they walk past. Keeping communities clean means being vigilant and diligent.

Cleaning up trash along the 33 Expressway

To this end, University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt has introduced his 2022 Junior Impact Team. Team members are not only assigned to cleaning up areas along the 33 Expressway, they are also participating in workshops that teach them important life lessons pertaining to community, leadership, civics, and financial literacy. The 33 Expressway cleanup effort is one of a number of cleanups that are taking place this summer.

Ultimately, the program teaches crew members the importance of being prideful, not only in themselves, but for the neighborhoods in which they live.

In addition to cleaning the neighborhood, this program teaches kids the value of doing their part to take responsibility for where they live.

Council Member Wyatt introduces the 2022 Junior Impact Team at the corner of Oakmont Avenue and Suffolk Street, near the 33 Expressway

“This year, my Junior Impact Team will be seven young people working in tandem with my staff to clean up trash and debris from empty lots and main thoroughfares. We try to reach as many as possible given time, resources, and weather,” said Council Member Wyatt. “Today, we will be cleaning up the area around the 33 Expressway, an area that my staff has received numerous calls about; we are excited to put the work in for something that has been an issue for a while. I want to thank the young kids who are getting involved this year. I also want to encourage residents to take ownership of their community like these kids will. Always refrain from littering and do your best to keep the University District and city of Buffalo beautiful!”

It would great to see this type of program introduced to all of the public schools in the city, as we previously discussed in this article.