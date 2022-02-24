Soup at the Market @ The Broadway Market

The annual Buffalo Soup Fest, which has been held previously at venues such as Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center and Buffalo Riverworks, will set up at The Broadway Market in 2022. This is not only great news for fans of Buffalo Soup Fest, it’s also welcome news for The Broadway Market, which is always looking for new ways to attract people to its doors.

Since 2010, Buffalo Soup Fest has been pleasing soup lovers both near and far.

The 2022 event will be a scaled down version of Soup Fest, featuring twelve local restaurants. Each of the restaurants will prepare two unique scratch-made soups, as attendees vote for their favorites in categories that include most creative, most comforting, and best spicy soup.

Over the years, some of Buffalo’s favorite restaurants have participated in Soup Fest, such as Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, Globe Market, Lloyd Taco Factory, Danny’s, and Joe’s Deli. The participating restaurants for this year’s event have not yet been announced, but it’s guaranteed to be an award-winning line-up.

“Soup at the Market represents more than just a fun, tasty event for the community – it really shows how much the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood is growing and evolving together,” said Council Member Mitch Nowakowski. “As we see more investment and community programming take place, I hope the neighborhood sees what is possible for the future of the East Side. What better way to do that than by sampling our way through the best soups that Buffalo has to offer?”

Live entertainment including Irish Dancers and music from The Blarney Bunch.

“Soup at the Market is a delicious addition to the Broadway Market’s Festival season,” said Broadway Market Manager Kathy Peterson. “We look forward to this festival becoming an annual tradition at the historic Broadway Market.”

Soup at the Market is perfectly timed to take place in advance of the ever-popular Easter holiday, which brings countless people to The Broadway Market each year. Along with permanent vendors, the market also incorporates seasonal purveyors into the mix.

Per usual, the Soup Fest event includes plenty of entertainment. This year, visitors will be treated to live music by “The Blarney Bunch,” and entertainment such as Irish dancers (the event falls on the same day as the Old First Ward Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day Parade).

“Buffalo loves to gather and celebrate our food, drink, and culture. I’m excited for the opportunity to bring people back out, in a historical community building to celebrate once again,” said Buffalo Soup Fest Executive Director Matt Carlucci.

Soup at the Market @ The Broadway Market

Saturday, March 19, 2022

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

The Broadway Market in Buffalo’s historic Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood

999 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212

There is no admission charge for this event. Unlike past events, attendees will not be required to purchase an entry ticket or tickets for soup, and instead will make their purchases directly to each individual restaurant vendor.