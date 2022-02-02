2022 Spotlight Series | Holly Grant

Interview with Holly Grant, Grants & Programming Director at ASI

ASI: How did you get involved in the arts and arts administration?

HG: I’ve always kind of been involved in the arts. I took dance lessons as a child, I was in plays, talent shows, chorus. It wasn’t until I was in high school and my guidance counselor asked me what I wanted to do with my life; I had no idea that I even started considering the arts as a career. She asked me what I liked. And I liked singing. She introduced me to this world of music careers. I found the arts administration program in the theater department and was exposed to this whole new career path that I never knew existed.

ASI: How did you come to work at ASI?

HG: I had a great job at Shea’s but I had been there for 13 years and was kind of wondering what’s next. I saw the position, decided to throw my hat in the ring and apply. I did, did the interviews, didn’t hear anything for about a month so assumed I didn’t get the job and was moving forward with my planning for next season. And then I did get the call and was offered the position and decided this is the right step to take in my career, next step. I still like to sing so I sing with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, I’m also in the choir at St. John’s Grace Episcopal.

ASI: When did you know you wanted a career in the arts?

HG: I feel like I’ve always kind of known which is why I decided to go into the arts. Probably COVID, really solidified that for me. I’d have to say the shutdowns and not being able to go to performances, to interact with others, have these shared arts experiences. That really brought it home and even now, we’re not back to pre-COVID activity and I still miss it but someday we will be there. I do have to say, I’m so proud of the resiliency of the arts field, especially in COVID. It really decimated our industry, shutting us down. We’re still in many ways shut down and not fully re-opened. But the positive nature of the people who work in this field and the determination to make it through is just so inspiring and I’m jut so proud of everyone we work with for making it happen. We’re gonna get through this.

ASI: How can someone get to know ASI?

HG: Check out our website, our social media pages, sign up for the e-newsletter. Get to know what we do and then give us a call and set up a meeting. We have a lot of services, a lot of programs that we offer, and how you interact with ASI will really depend on where you are in your career and what you’re looking for.

ASI: What would you say to someone looking for a career in the arts?

HG: Do it. Don’t listen to the naysayers. Follow whatever journey life takes you on. Be open to any opportunities that present themselves and don’t give up because you face rejection. We face a lot of rejection in this industry and it can be disheartening but it’s such a rewarding career path so just do it. Just go for it and be open to whatever happens.

Get connected: www.asiwny.org