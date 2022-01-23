Celebrating the life of Buffalo’s Bubble Man

Over the weekend, fans of Buffalo’s heralded (and sorely missed) Bubble Man, Charles “Chuck” Incorvaia, came together to pay tribute to his legacy.

Photographer Glenn Murray stopped over to The Intersection Café at 100 Elmwood Avenue on Saturday, to honor Chuck, snap some photos, and listen to some songs and poetry dedicated to the bubble blowing legend who recently passed away.

Along with an appearance by the Buffalo Joywalkers, and a live performance of The Bubble Man tribute song (written and performed by Dave Goddard), the following poem was read by Linda Gellman:

Ode to Bubble Man – written by Mary Ellen Campbell-Carges (Wild Woman Dream Weaver)

I think I was in Allentown

once or twice or three times

when the bubbles were

cascading out that window

the messy, drab, city street air

was filled with glistening orbs

and people noticed

yes they did

and they knew of the sweet soul

the kind human heart

who from his tiny corner

gave exactly what we all needed

even though

it was utter simplicity

and kind of fairy tale whimsy

It takes so little

to make the world a better place

often, the simpler, the better

how we long for magic

how we forget where we placed ours

until a guy blows bubbles out a window

across a busy and drab city street

and airy, silly bubbles kind of

make our day, awakening

something in our deepest deep

reminding us to shift our senses

lighten up, smile, soften

appreciate what we’ve got

As for me –

I’m gonna start blowing bubbles

’cause he gave that gift away

as his soul was escorted into heaven

by the angels who know

just how much bubbles

can change a world

for good.

Join the fun with the Buffalo Joywalkers: Joywalkers are a group of people who take to the streets to share joyful wellness through dance & love, while building UNITY in the commUNITY