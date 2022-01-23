Celebrating the life of Buffalo’s Bubble Man

Over the weekend, fans of Buffalo’s heralded (and sorely missed) Bubble Man, Charles “Chuck” Incorvaia, came together to pay tribute to his legacy.
Photographer Glenn Murray stopped over to The Intersection Café at 100 Elmwood Avenue on Saturday, to honor Chuck, snap some photos, and listen to some songs and poetry dedicated to the bubble blowing legend who recently passed away.
Along with an appearance by the Buffalo Joywalkers, and a live performance of The Bubble Man tribute song (written and performed by Dave Goddard), the following poem was read by Linda Gellman:
Ode to Bubble Man – written by Mary Ellen Campbell-Carges (Wild Woman Dream Weaver)
I think I was in Allentown
once or twice or three times
when the bubbles were
cascading out that window
the messy, drab, city street air
was filled with glistening orbs
and people noticed
yes they did
and they knew of the sweet soul
the kind human heart
who from his tiny corner
gave exactly what we all needed
even though
it was utter simplicity
and kind of fairy tale whimsy
It takes so little
to make the world a better place
often, the simpler, the better
how we long for magic
how we forget where we placed ours
until a guy blows bubbles out a window
across a busy and drab city street
and airy, silly bubbles kind of
make our day, awakening
something in our deepest deep
reminding us to shift our senses
lighten up, smile, soften
appreciate what we’ve got
As for me –
I’m gonna start blowing bubbles
’cause he gave that gift away
as his soul was escorted into heaven
by the angels who know
just how much bubbles
can change a world
for good.
