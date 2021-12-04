What do you do when you get two tubs of ‘Hey-Ey-Sundae!’ dropped off on you doorstep? You give them to one of the biggest Bills fans and ice cream fans that you know. In the case of the Perry’s Ice Cream drop, I figured that my best bet would be to deliver them to my neighbors, Greg Moyer and Melissa Allen, founders of Leftern Gameday Series.

I already knew that Greg was a diehard Bills fan. So when I inquired about his passion level for ice cream, he told me that he was an excellent candidate to taste test the new flavor of Perry’s Ice Cream that is dedicated to the Buffalo Bills (named after the fans’ favorite rah-rah chant – the prolific shout/fight song). So I passed along the ice cream, and awaited his response.

“The silky nougat flavored ice cream with salted caramel swirls were like watching the Bills surgically drive down the field,” he poetically state. “It made you feel confident, but there lies a lingering fear of a brutal turnover at any point. Alas, you find the brownie dough pieces in the corner of the end zone raising their doughy hands, and that’s a touchdown. All together, it leaves you saying Hey- ey-ey-ey!”

And there you have it, straight from the mouth of self-professed ice cream and Buffalo Bills aficionado.

Hey-Ey-Sundae! is the fourth co-branded flavor created by this partnership, following Brownie Blitz (2008), Rockpile to the Ralph (2009, the Bills’ 50th Anniversary flavor) and Sundae at the Ralph (2016).

“Hey-Ey-Sundae! celebrates our hometown team and honors the tradition of fan-favorite Brownie Blitz,” said Perry’s President & CEO Robert Denning. “While brownie dough pieces are still included, we’ve given this flavor a fresh take, with a nougat base and salty caramel swirls for a salty-sweet game day (or any day) indulgence.”

A portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to the Buffalo Bills Foundation, which is dedicated to preventing child hunger, increasing access to nutritious food for families, and supporting healthy eating in the Western New York region.

“Perry’s Ice Cream has been a valued partner of the Bills for more than 25 years,” added Buffalo Bills Senior Vice President of Business Development Dan Misko. “Perry’s is constantly working to create flavors that connect our fans in unique, delicious ways, benefiting our community in the process. We are proud to have Perry’s as the Official Ice Cream of the Buffalo Bills.”

Perry’s made an additional $5,000 donation to the Buffalo Bills foundation on Giving Tuesday.

“Supporting our community in partnership with Perry’s Ice Cream is the perfect way to celebrate Giving Tuesday,” said Buffalo Bills Foundation Executive Director Michelle Roberts. “Hey-Ey-Sundae! is a true representation of our ‘City of Good Neighbors,’ helping further the works of the Bills Foundation each time it’s enjoyed. We’re very excited to launch this flavor and help our community at the same time.”

Perry’s is a fourth-generation, family-owned-and-operated company with more than a century dedicated to its craft.

“We are extremely proud to support the Buffalo Bills Foundation,” Denning added. “As we enter the holidays and winter months, hunger prevention and child nutrition becomes even more challenging, and we’re honored to partner with the Buffalo Bills Foundation to make a difference in our home town.”

The new flavor is available in 1.5-quart cartons at retailers across Western New York, Central New York and Erie. Pa., including most Tops Markets, Wegmans, Dash’s, Shurfine and Country Fair locations. It will also be available at participating Perry’s scoop shops across these regions.

Perry’s is headquartered in Akron, NY.