Big Deal: Brewery Coming to Seneca One

One of the worst kept secrets is officially out of the can. Brooklyn-based Other Half Brewing Co. is opening a Buffalo location at Seneca One tower. The tap room will occupy 12,000 sq.ft. in two retail buildings on the east side of the plaza. The southernmost of those buildings could soon sprout a three-floor addition housing 33 apartments.

Other Half Brewing was founded in 2014 by , Sam Richardson, Matt Monahan, and Andrew Burman on Centre Street in Brooklyn, The trio has since opened locations in the Finger Lakes community of Bloomfield, on the Brooklyn waterfront in Domino Park, and in another Douglas Jemal-owned building on Okie Street NE in Washington, DC (below).

Pending approvals including a liquor license, Other Half could be open by June 1.

