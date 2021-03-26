My Home Town: Lockport Series – What Makes Lockport Lockport

During the pandemic, my parents spent some time in Lockport and commented a number of times how much they loved it – the walks, the scenery, the history, the canal, etc.

Although I have spent some time in Lockport, I admit that I don’t know nearly enough about it as I should. So when Joe Dipastena, who grew up in Lockport, reached out to say that he had been creating a series of illustrations dedicated to his hometown, I was immediately captivated by the images.

Taking a look through the series, I saw that Joe had done a great job in visually expressing his memories of a place that (still) means so much to him… despite not living there for 30 years!

“I grew up in Lockport – to be exact 705 Market Street,” Joe noted in an email. “I still call it home even though it’s been probably 30 years since I left. I’ve been encouraged by my teachers from De Witt Clinton to North Park, to LSHS to go into the creative field… not sure that as the best of advice [smiley face]. I went back to Lockport in 2019 – it was so nice to see people I haven’t seen for so long… still, friends, conversations came easy! I miss home, I miss the people, my friends and I hope to return each year from now on.

“So back in Phoenix where I live during the crazy heat, I thought about the beautiful summers and fall back in Lockport. That’s when I decided to create a series of 12 illustrations that I call ‘What Makes Lockport, Lockport.’ I picked areas that resonated to me when I was young, it brought great joy to me to do this project and generated lots of conversation on social media.

“The style I call ‘Modern Designed Illustration.’ I create all of these drawings on my computer, this is vector art, which is drawing with shapes, not like raster, which you see with Photoshop. All of these need to be hand drawn, just not using the traditional method but using my computer. I’ve been drawing with this technique for probably 30 years – one of these days I’ll get good at it [wink].”

www.705market.com