Big Reveal: 1569 Niagara Street

Another former industrial building along Niagara Street is getting new life. Neighborhood Health Center is proposing to renovate 1569 Niagara Street for a medical clinic. The existing building would double in size with parking provided south of the building and behind it off of West Avenue.

From the Application to the Zoning Board of Appeals:

The former warehouse/storage facility at 1569 Niagara Street is being renovated, added on to and repurposed into a new healthcare facility for Neighborhood Health Care of WNY, Inc. Program consist of various outpatient services including: Family and Internal Medicine, Podiatry, OBGYN, Dentistry, and various community health programs including behavioral health, dietary, and social work. Neighborhood Health Center is the region’s oldest and largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that is dedicated to bringing communities in need affordable health care.

The current building is a two story, 12,000 sf, brick and block building and our plan is to put a two story 12,000 sf addition alongside of the existing structure. Our plan for the existing façade is to remove all existing paint, expose existing brick, tuck point and repair, as well as seal existing brick. We plan on infilling boarded up window openings and keeping with the colors and integrity of the existing neighborhood. Our addition will be comprised of brick and metal panels to order to complement the existing brick building.

We are providing one way traffic on the north side of the building and two way traffic on the south. Our site is challenging and restricted. We do have a through lot to West Avenue from Niagara Street. Our clientele are primarily commuters using public transportation and we anticipate many clients traveling from the existing neighborhood. We feel 88 parking spaces is sufficient for our facility and comparable to our Neighborhood Health Care Facility at 300 Niagara Street with exactly the same amount of parking spaces. We are currently in negotiations with the religious assembly space to the east of our project site for an additional 40 spaces, as the church does not use their parking Monday through Friday, which will be the operational hours of our proposed facility.

The project requires a variance for first and second floor transparency, larger front setback, parking along West Avenue, and a front door facing to the north rather than Niagara Street.

The project team includes Kirst Construction, Colby Development and engineering and architecture firm LaBella Associates.