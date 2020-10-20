Still Talking: Jodi Drew

We asked Jodi Drew, owner of motorcycle apparel, parts, and riding gear store Spoke & Dagger Co.:
“How has the motorcycle culture changed you as a person?”
From 2016, when we spoke to Jodi when Spoke & Dagger had just opened:
“… their goal was to build a community – a community where a new generation of riders would feel welcome, along with veteran riders who never thought that they would see the day that this sort of bike comradeship would be fashionable again. They want riders to share their interests, their passions, and their stories.”
Spoke & Dagger Co’s Instagram: @spokeanddaggerco
Jodi Drew’s Instagram: @paintmewinter
