Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Still Talking: Jodi Drew

0 Comments

We asked Jodi Drew, owner of motorcycle apparel, parts, and riding gear store Spoke & Dagger Co.:

“How has the motorcycle culture changed you as a person?”

From 2016, when we spoke to Jodi when Spoke & Dagger had just opened:
“… their goal was to build a community – a community where a new generation of riders would feel welcome, along with veteran riders who never thought that they would see the day that this sort of bike comradeship would be fashionable again. They want riders to share their interests, their passions, and their stories.”

Spoke & Dagger Co’s Instagram: @spokeanddaggerco

Jodi Drew’s Instagram: @paintmewinter

View other videos in the Still Talking series

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Vilona Trachtenberg

Vilona Trachtenberg

30 Under 30 Award Winner in 2017. Freelance journalist, traveler, dancer, music fanatic, volunteer enthusiast. Loves meeting new people in any and all capacities and helping our beloved city flourish.

View All Articles by Vilona Trachtenberg
Hide Comments
Show Comments