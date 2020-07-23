Window Shopping: Art Pop Up Begins This Friday

Window Shopping: Art Pop Up is a multiple-venue, one-week-only series of installations on view from July 24 through July 31 at 13 locations across the City of Buffalo. Artists will showcase place-based work created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buffalo Obscura has worked with artists to fill storefront windows, some active and some vacant, with art that can be approached safely by citizens on their own time. In partnership with Buffalo Bike Tours , Buffalo Obscura has designed Window Shopping’s installation locations to be easily accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

“Window Shopping will explore the places that matter to us at a vulnerable time in the city and country’s history,” says Molly Jarboe of Buffalo Obscura. “Artists have been asked to make work inspired by Buffalo and the neighborhoods where the installations are placed.”

Window Shopping will include Buffalo Obscura’s largest ever slate of artists, with 25 total:

– Claudia Carballada, I AM MAGICK, 216 Grant Street

– Markenzy Cesar, Record Theatre, 1800 Main Street

– Julian Chinana, Homik Building, 479 Amherst Street

– Jim Cielencki, Record Theatre, 1800 Main Street

– Lindsay DeDario, Lindsay DeDario Photography, 292 West Utica Street

– Cassie Elsaesser, Acme Cabinet Company, 1848 Clinton Street

– Joe George, Essex Pub, 530 Rhode Island Street

– Chris Hawley, Eugene V. Debs Hall, 483 Peckham Street

– Jonathan Hughes, Record Theatre, 1800 Main Street

– Molly Jarboe, Record Theatre, 1800 Main Street

– Christina Laing, Acme Cabinet Company, 1848 Clinton Street

– Sarah Maybee, I AM MAGICK, 216 Grant Street

– Matthew McCarthy, Spolka Building, 436 Amherst Street

– Greg Meadows, Homik Building, 479 Amherst Street

– Matthew Measer, Spolka Building, 436 Amherst Street

– Kate Stapleton Parzych, Inspiration Point, 483 Elmwood Avenue

– Fritz Proctor, Spolka Building, 436 Amherst Street

– Dennis Reed Jr., Buffalo Wallpaper & Paint, 2917 Bailey Avenue

– Brianna Robinson, Intersection Cafe, 100 Elmwood Avenue

– C.J. Szatkowski, Fawn and Fox Salon, 1363 Delaware Avenue

– Kurt Treeby, Record Theatre, 1800 Main Street

– Elle Bader-Gregory, Eden Lowinger, Sol Del Rosario Estrada Peña, Bushraa Choudhury, Theo Bellavia-Frank, Zanaya Hussain, and Aleigha Floyd, in partnership with Just Buffalo Literary Center and under the stewardship of Robin Jordan and Brendan Bannon, Moriarty’s Meats, 1652 Elmwood Avenue

“The installations are intended to allow for art ‘window shopping’ while adhering to social distancing practices,” says Chris Hawley of Buffalo Obscura. “It should be a fun and safe way to hop on a bike, explore the city, and see great art.”

Window Shopping will be the ninth pop up organized by Buffalo Obscura, and the first in partnership with Buffalo Bike Tours. Buffalo East, the first photography pop up, took place on February 24, 2017, at Saddle Up Saloon, 55 Hubbard Street.

While no sales will take place at installation locations, citizens will be able to contact artists directly or contact buffaloobscura@gmail.com with purchase inquiries. As always, the work will be designed to be affordable to all audiences.

Buffalo Obscura is co-hosting a time-specific event at Buffalo Bike Tours’ Canalside kiosk on Saturday, July 25, noon to 2 pm, where installation maps will be distributed, you can learn more about Buffalo Bike Tours bike rentals, and you can be among the first to try food by Tiny Thai.

“2020 has been a challenging year for everybody, artists included,” says Christina Laing. “I feel that Buffalo is at an inflection point in its history. Let’s see what artists are coming up with in these interesting times.”

Event updates will be posted at Buffalo Obscura’s Facebook event here . For more information, reach out to Chris Hawley at chrishawley716@gmail.com.