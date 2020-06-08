Touch-A-Truck becomes Find A Truck scavenger hunt in 2020

Each year, Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum hosts a Touch A Truck, where youngsters get to actually get up close and personal with their favorite construction and emergency vehicles.

This year, due to COVID-19, Touch A Truck will be reinvented as the Find A Truck Scavenger Hunt. The event, presented by M&T Bank and Chaired by Sam Savarino of Savarino Companies, will feature a virtual story time, activities, virtual tours and trivia, and a city-wide scavenger hunt.

This is a driving activity and participants will be asked to remain in their vehicles.

The scavenger hunt will allow families to scour the city in search of the vehicles that are typically lined up in a rodeo-style atmosphere.

The driving scavenger hunt on Saturday will include:

A map of where to find a variety of trucks including construction, utility and emergency vehicles, the Book-mobile, the Albright-Knox Art Truck and more.

Visits from our special friends – Ghostbusters 716, the Justice League of WNY, the Milk for Health Cow and more to come!

Surprises throughout the day at various scavenger hunt locations.

Plus, everyone who registers will be entered for door prizes, including a Power Wheels Ford F150 Raptor and a Family Staycation package courtesy of Holiday Inn Express Downtown! Also stay tuned for a special contest with a great family prize from Dunn Tire.

Sam Savarino of Savarino Companies, Chair of this year’s event notes, “Savarino Companies and I are very proud to support the Find a Truck Buffalo event for 2020. It is always important to keep our children and community engaged, especially during these challenging times, and we’re happy to be involved in a socially distant and safe event that will be fun for everyone!”

The event will take place between June 22-26, and concluding with a driving scavenger hunt on Saturday, June 27th, 10am – 2pm.

Pre-registration is required for this FREE scavenger hunt, with a limited number of spaces available. The link to register can be found here.

Photo courtesy Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum