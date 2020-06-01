Spark Spotlight: Unique Theatre Company, Organization of the Year Finalist

[Note: ASI’s 7th Annual Spark Awards has been rescheduled to Monday, November 16, 2020.]

Unique Theatre Company, finalist for this year’s Spark Award for Arts Organization of the Year, offers a safe and inclusive place for people of all abilities to have a true theater experience. It offers creative workers the opportunity to assist with the entire spectrum of theater—from scriptwriting and storytelling to costume and set design. All of Unique Theatre Company’s plays are original works, with most written by people living with disabilities.

After finding that many people who dream of acting, writing, or simply being behind stage are ultimately too afraid to try, and that this fear is especially significant for people living with disabilities, Unique Theater Company set out to invite people of all abilities and backgrounds to give their interests a shot. The company teaches aspects of theater like costume design and set design, and provides critical guidance for those working to have their stories performed on stage.

The Spark Award for Organization of the Year honors a nonprofit or for-profit arts organization for its achievements in the preceding year. Late in 2019, Unique Theatre Company created a chorus group with the same mission in mind: offering those who would like to sing the chance be in a chorus. Uniquely Arranged held its first chorus on stage in December with the performance of an assortment of holiday songs, and after the night’s huge success, the group was invited to sing at the GiGi’s Playhouse Grand Opening this spring.

