To further advance its mission, despite COVID-19 setbacks, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC) is virtually moving forward with its spring and summer fundraising efforts that it depends on to successfully conduct its day to day operations.

Typically, The Conservancy hosts an annual fundraising luncheon called Spring into Summer. Due to the virus, that’s not going to take place in its usual manner. Instead, the organization is embarking upon an online fundraising campaign – Hats Off to Olmsted, which will entail people (at home) taking photos of themselves wearing adorned and lavish hats and/or bowties. Virtual attendees who submit their photos to #HatsofftoOlmsted will be entered into a special prize drawing.

“We must continue raising support for the parks, as nature cannot be paused; our work is here every single day,” said Stephanie Crockatt Conservancy Executive Director. “Our new reality as a nonprofit service provider has seen an increase park use, which means an increase in the cost of safety supplies, equipment, and a need for more personnel. Every gift we receive is critical.”

Buffalo’s Olmsted park system is as large as Central Park in NYC, but operates with 200 less employees and no endowment. That is why it is imperative to continue to support the organization that does such an excellent job of maintaining the park system. The virtual Hats Off to Olmsted event will be held online via the digital platform, OneCause.

Virtual guests will be able to:

Make donations

Access a basket raffle and a wine pull

Flip through this year’s program book

Watch program videos

“A great deal of thought and creativity went into the decision to reimagine and hold this fundraiser,” said Liz McPhail, Conservancy Board Chair. “Special thanks to all the event sponsors, table captains, and the Spring into Summer committee for making this possible.”

Hats off to Olmsted, will launch on May 18th and culminate with the final program on May 21st.

For more information on Spring into Summer Reimagined and how to support Buffalo’s Olmsted Parks and Conservancy, visit www.bfloparks.org/sis2020.