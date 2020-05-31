Construction Watch: 346 Seneca Street

346 Seneca is getting a new look and has a new tenant. BOSA Acupuncture & Wellness moved into the first floor of the two-story building in January. The ground floor has been extensively renovated including new aluminum windows and doors on the Seneca Street facade. Building permits filed with the City note that future plans call for residential units on the second floor.

Dan Dominguez’s BOSA Acupuncture & Wellness provides acupuncture and motor point therapy including neurofunctional acupuncture, trigger point therapy, dry needling, and distal acupuncture. The clinic works with the Buffalo Bills and local and visiting athletes.

The circa-1875 346 Seneca building is one of three owned by 340 Seneca Street LLC located at 338 to 346 Seneca Street, near Louisiana Street, and halfway between downtown and the Larkin District. BOSA Acupuncture joins Harborside Crossfit at 340 Seneca and District Barber Shop in the stunning building at 338 Seneca. The properties were previously occupied by D&M Plywood.